How Did Biden’s Gender-Fluid Nuclear Luggage Thief Get a High Security Clearance?

In the end, he just had too much baggage. Sam Brinton, the Biden administration’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy at the Department of Energy, is now out of a job after being charged with felony theft and grand larceny for taking bags that didn’t belong to him at the Minneapolis and Las Vegas airports. But Old Joe Biden’s handlers still have a great deal to answer for regarding Brinton. Most notably, there’s this: how did this clown who appeared far more interested in showing himself off wearing women’s clothes than in actually dealing with nuclear waste get a high-level security clearance?

It’s official. As of June 19th, I now serve my nation as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy in the Department of Energy. pic.twitter.com/zLq3Bf97X2 — Sam Brinton (@sbrinton) June 29, 2022

There will probably never be any answer to that question, given the sycophantic Leftist establishment media, but it remains an urgent question given the likelihood — actually, the outright certainty — that this administration will continue to appoint people more for their symbolic value than for their abilities. Did Brinton get rushed a security clearance because of his cardinal importance to the administration as, in Brinton’s own words, “the first gender fluid person in federal government leadership”? Will the administration give out high-level security clearances to anyone who can help them show how attuned they are to the latest Leftist cultural fads?

The Daily Caller reported Wednesday that according to “a former Justice Department Official in the Environment and Natural Resources Division,” it’s juuuust possible that “due diligence on Brinton was sidestepped over concerns about discrimination law and public accusations of discrimination against an LGBTQ person.” No kidding, really? How likely is it that Brinton received special consideration for a security clearance because the administration was so very eager to have on board a cross-dressing, gender-fluid individual with plural pronouns for his singular self? About as likely as the possibility that Old Joe Biden will garble an English sentence tomorrow.

But in this, the administration is yet again playing a dangerous game. “Such an action would be irresponsible, the former official said, as Brinton’s position within the Energy Department requires comprehensive knowledge of America’s nuclear secrets and extra vetting known as a Q clearance, which can take months to obtain if the bureaucratic process is not expedited.” Irresponsible? Well, let’s not get carried away. It’s really all a matter of priorities. If your priority is to protect the people of the United States from possible devastation from nuclear waste, then “irresponsible” is not a strong enough word. But if your priority is earning some woke points from your fantasy-addled far-Left base, then giving Brinton high-level clearance was the height of responsibility. And we all know what this administration’s priorities are.

And as is so often the case with Biden and his handlers, it gets worse. Back in 2018, Brinton published an op-ed in the New York Times claiming that he had been thoroughly traumatized, and indeed, tortured, by “conversion therapists” trying to turn him away from homosexuality: “In the early 2000s, when I was a middle schooler in Florida, I was subjected to a trauma that was meant to erase my existence as a newly out bisexual. My parents were Southern Baptist missionaries who believed that the dangerous and discredited practice of conversion therapy could ‘cure’ my sexuality.” Brinton claims that “the therapist ordered me bound to a table to have ice, heat, and electricity applied to my body. I was forced to watch clips on a television of gay men holding hands, hugging, and having sex. I was supposed to associate those images with the pain I was feeling to once and for all turn into a straight boy. In the end it didn’t work.”

Related: Biden’s Nuclear Waste Luggage Thief Sam Brinton Finally Fired—But What Took So Long?

However, Dr. Joseph Nicolosi, Jr. of the Reintegrative Therapy Association has revealed that Brinton’s claims don’t hold up: “Brinton claims he was in torture therapy as a young child for years and can’t remember the therapist’s name. He later claimed the therapy took place in his twenties. But even as he was attacking therapies that don’t exist, he was engaging in sadomachism (sic) and simulated bestiality with young men and women. Of course, no one cared about his credibility until he got caught stealing luggage.”

Whether or not Brinton’s claims were true, all these claims of torture and trauma would ordinarily be considered by those considering him for a security clearance. And if his claims are indeed false, that should have factored into the decision to give him the high-level security clearance he had. What’s more, the Daily Caller adds that “the rigorous process for obtaining a security clearance requires disclosing information going back at least 10 years. Subject matter can include financial information and mental health matters to ensure a federal employee is trustworthy and will not be subject to blackmail, the former Justice Department official said.”

Sam Brinton is so proud of his perversions that it is unlikely he could be blackmailed, but after all that professed trauma, the issue of his mental health should have been a consideration. Was it? Were proper procedures skirted in his case (actually, after his trips to Minneapolis and Las Vegas he has two cases)? The American people deserve answers. The American people will not get them.