Biden's Nuclear Waste Luggage Thief Sam Brinton Finally Fired—But What Took So Long?

The news broke Monday evening that Sam Brinton, the gender-fluid, in-your-face, puppy-playing Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy in the Department of Energy, has finally been fired. A Department of Energy spokesbeing said tersely: “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.” And that was that. Brinton will pack up his necklaces and high heels and miniskirts into one of his newly acquired suitcases and flounce out of the building. But the timeline makes it clear: Old Joe Biden’s handlers really, really wanted to keep Sam on the team, and only fired him after he became the public relations disaster that he should have been in the first place.

It’s official. As of June 19th, I now serve my nation as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy in the Department of Energy. pic.twitter.com/zLq3Bf97X2 — Sam Brinton (@sbrinton) June 29, 2022

Consider, for example, the fact that it was on November 28 that Alpha News first revealed that Brinton had been arrested for stealing a woman’s luggage at the Minneapolis airport. Brinton stole the bag on Sept. 16; after being identified from airport surveillance footage, Brinton was questioned about the theft on Oct. 9. Brinton was charged with felony theft on Oct. 27.

Did Karine Jean-Pierre go before the White House press sycophants and disclose that the administration’s prize non-binary appointee, the man who had proudly announced that he would be “the first gender fluid person in federal government leadership,” had been discovered to have serious character flaws, and had accordingly been dismissed from his sensitive position dealing with nuclear energy? She did not.

Not only was Brinton not fired, but the White House said nothing at all. A month went by, and no one had any idea that anything was amiss in the Department of Energy. Now imagine if a Trump administration appointee at any level had been charged with felony theft and the White House had said nothing for an entire month. There would have been another round of impeachment proceedings.

In this case, however, there was nothing, even after Brinton’s luggage heist became public knowledge. Then on Dec. 8, 8 News Now reported that Brinton did it again, and had gotten another felony theft charge for stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

What is Brinton’s fascination with stealing luggage? Some have suggested that the women’s clothes that he wears come from his purloined bags. He tweeted back on June 29: “One side goal is to bring as much fashion as I can to the DOE, haha.” And then: “I am happy to say I never pay more than $20 for my fashion. Most (like the jumpsuit) are Goodwill finds!” Or maybe finds from the baggage claim area: he did claim that when he opened the bag he stole in Minneapolis, lo and behold, the clothes inside were his.

In any case, even after the second felony charge, the administration did not fire Brinton. On Dec. 9, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) stated: “If these latest allegations are true, Sam Brinton’s misconduct and severe lack of judgment are worse than we thought — signaling a pattern of criminal behavior that is disqualifying to represent the Department of Energy and influence policy. Brinton must be terminated immediately.” Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) also said that Brinton should be “fired immediately.” But the DOE refused, saying only: “The Department of Energy takes criminal charges against DOE employees and clearance holders very seriously. Sam Brinton, a career civil servant, is on administrative leave.” It did, however, go so far as to say that “if a DOE clearance holder is charged with a crime, the case would be immediately considered by DOE personnel security officials, and depending on the circumstances, that review could result in suspension or revocation of the clearance.”

The UK’s Daily Mail, in an article that annoyingly bows to the prevailing gender madness and refers to Sam Brinton again and again as “they,” as if he were many people, adds that “The White House has repeatedly refused to comment on the scandal, claiming it is a non-political issue.”

But it is very much a political issue, as the long delay in firing Brinton indicates. The White House would rather have faced a roomful of genuine journalists asking questions about Hunter Biden’s laptop than have to fire one of their showcase diversity hires. But no lessons have been learned. Biden’s handlers will continue to hire people for their symbolic value in showing off the Left’s favorite causes rather than on the basis of merit or confidence. Sam Brinton and his luggage were just a bump in the road on the way to our glorious future of diversity and inclusion.