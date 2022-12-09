Biden’s Handlers Deny Visa to Afghan Interpreter Who Saved Marine’s Life, But the Criminals Can Stay

The southern border is wide open. Immigration expert Todd Bensman reported in Newsweek in late October that “final fiscal year 2022 numbers show Border Patrol apprehended a whopping 98 watch-listed terrorists at the southern border, six times the record 15 caught there in 2021 (three were caught in 2020 and none in 2019).” But don’t get the idea that Old Joe Biden and his henchmen allow just anyone to come into the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave. An Afghan interpreter who saved a Marine’s life several times and was rescued from that country by that same Marine may now have to go back to the suffer the tender mercies of the Taliban, as Biden’s handlers have denied him a visa. Meanwhile, there are no plans whatsoever to deport any Afghan criminals.

Maj. Tom Schueman says that while serving in Afghanistan, he became friends with his Afghan interpreter, Zainullah “Zak” Zaki. According to Task & Purpose, “Schueman credits Zak with saving his life several times when he deployed to Sangin, Afghanistan in 2010 with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, known as the Darkhorse Battalion, which suffered the most casualties of any Marine unit during the Afghanistan war. In one such incident, Zak ran through a minefield to find and tackle a Taliban commander who was preparing an ambush for Schueman’s Marines.” Schueman returned the favor, “working feverishly in August 2021 to make sure that Zak and his family would be among the 124,000 people rescued by the U.S. military after the Taliban captured Kabul.”

Neither Schueman nor Zaki, however, counted on Old Joe Biden’s America-Last administration. “On Monday, Schueman announced on social media that Zak’s Special Immigrant Visa application had been denied for the final time, and now Zak and his family face the prospect of being deported, although it’s unclear if they might be sent back to Afghanistan.”

Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) were issued to people who aided the U.S. military in Afghanistan. If Zaki doesn’t qualify, who does? But wait, it gets worse, as it usually does when the Biden administration is involved. Back in September 2021, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas explained that most of the Afghans who were brought over here after the catastrophically botched withdrawal from Afghanistan weren’t SIV holders at all: “Of the over 60,000 individuals who have been brought into the United States” at that time, Mayorkas said, “and I will give you approximate figures and I will verify them, approximately 7 percent have been United States citizens. Approximately 6 percent have been lawful permanent residents. Approximately 3 percent have been individuals who are in receipt of the Special Immigrant Visas.”

Who were the rest? Nobody knows, but we do know that some were criminals. The Justice Department announced on September 22, 2021, that two Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin had been charged with crimes. A federal grand jury charged Bahrullah Noori with “attempting to engage in a sexual act with a minor using force against that person, and with three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a minor, with one count alleging the use of force.” Mohammad Haroon Imaad was charged with “assaulting his spouse by strangling and suffocating her.” Two days later, the Associated Press reported that “officials with Fort Bliss said a female soldier was assaulted by a group of Afghan refugees who are being housed at the Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico.”

In October 2021 in Missoula, Montana, an Afghan refugee named Zabihullah Muhmand was arrested for the rape of a local woman. Then in late January 2022, an Afghan refugee named Mohammed Tariq was convicted of the sexual assault of a three-year-old girl at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia. The following month, another Afghan refugee, Matiullah Matie, who had been resettled in Wausau, Wisconsin, was arrested for sexual assault of one of the women who had welcomed him to the United States.

What about these guys? The Washington Times reported on Oct. 30, 2022, that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) isn’t sending Afghan evacuees who have been convicted of crimes back to Afghanistan. In March 2022, DHS “announced Temporary Protected Status, effectively a deportation amnesty, for Afghans who were in the U.S. by March. Under TPS, the administration concluded that Afghanistan was too mired in chaos to accept returning nationals.”

Tom Homan, who ran ICE during the Trump administration, explained that instead, these criminals are likely to end up free inside the U.S.: “Under a 2001 Supreme Court ruling, ICE has a limit on the length of detention for immigrants. What is known as the Zadvydas ruling said immigration detention is an administrative procedure meant to facilitate deportation. If the government has no firm prospect of deportation after six months and cannot show exceptional national security or public safety reasons, then the person should be freed.” This includes even convicted rapists and child molesters.

But a man who actually helped Americans can’t stay in the country. One thing you can say about the Biden administration: it has its priorities. And they’re all bad.