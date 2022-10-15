2012 Loser Says 2016 Winner Can’t Win in 2024

Paul Ryan, the losing vice presidential candidate on the Republican Party’s all-RINO 2012 ticket, says that Donald Trump, the only Republican candidate to win the presidency between 2004 and 2020, cannot win in 2024. Ryan, of course, really hopes that Trump will not regain the presidency, for that would mean the definitive end of the controlled-opposition establishment wing of the Republican Party, in which Ryan was once a central figure. But Ryan on Thursday went beyond expressing the hope that Trump would lose to stating confidently that he would.

According to the New York Post, the failed candidate, who also served as a singularly colorless and ineffective speaker of the House from 2015 to 2019, “offered a blistering assessment Thursday during an interview with Teneo, a D.C. consulting shop where he serves as a vice-chairman.”

“We all know he will lose,” Ryan said flatly, “or let me put it this way: we all know he’s much more likely to lose the White House than anybody else running for president on our side of the aisle. So why would we want to go with that?”

Sounding very much like his successor as House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, Ryan continued: “He’s going to try to intimidate people out of the race as long as he can. Whether he runs or not, I don’t really know if it matters … He’s not going to be the nominee, I don’t think.”

Why not? Ryan didn’t say, but it does seem clear that the establishment, both Democrat and Republican, will be busy doing everything in its power in 2024 to prevent Trump from reentering the White House on Jan. 20, 2025. After all, he was impeached twice on the flimsiest of pretexts. He was framed for collusion with Russia, in which he did not engage.

Even now, nearly two years after he left the White House, he is facing likely indictment on more baseless charges. Members of the establishment are so desperate to keep Donald Trump out of the White House that they’ve embarked upon an all-out search for a crime they can hang on him so as to put him safely behind bars or at least render him unelectable.

Related: Joe Biden Is Politically Dead, but Is Donald Trump, Too?

Such a witch hunt is unprecedented in American history. Whatever one may think of Donald Trump, it is clear that he rattles the corrupt kleptocrats in Washington like no one else, and that’s why they’re so hell-bent on destroying him. And so Paul Ryan, a central member of that establishment, may well be right that Trump will not be the Republican nominee in 2024, but if he isn’t, it will almost certainly not be because he has been rejected by Republican primary voters; it will be because the elites have found some way to take his candidacy off the table.

Ryan, according to the Post, “said there was a general fear among potential challengers with nobody looking to be the first to jump into a contest with Trump. But for many prospective candidates, 2024 is do or die, he added.” The unsuccessful second banana added: “There’s a handful of people that are going to run, because it’s the only cycle they can run in. They can’t wait until 2028. They’ve got to go now, if they’re ever going to go. And they don’t want to die without ever trying.”

The question is whether the FBI that framed Trump, the House Democrats who continue trying to frame Trump, and Ryan’s RINO colleagues who hate Trump just as much as the Democrats do, will die without trying everything they possibly can to keep Trump out of the White House.

Paul Ryan represents a discredited wing of the Republican Party that has shown itself to be more interested in pursuing alliances with America-Last Democrats and furthering its globalist, socialist agenda than in furthering the well-being of the American people. Trump’s first term and his very existence as a viable candidate for 2024 stand as a monumental rebuke to everything the Republican Party has been since the days of Ronald Reagan.

It is therefore no surprise that Paul Ryan would hate him and want him to fail. What would have been a surprise would have been Paul Ryan saying that he endorsed Trump or that even if he didn’t think Trump was the best candidate for 2024, he endorsed America-First policies and wanted to see the nation turned around from its Biden-era headlong gallop into socialist madness. But for that, we would have required a different Paul Ryan altogether.