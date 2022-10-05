You Knew the FBI Was Corrupt, But Did You Know It Was THIS Bad?

We know that the FBI was all in on the Russian Collusion hoax, that it faked a kidnapping plot against far-Left Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and that it raided Donald Trump’s home in yet another transparently political attempt to frame the former president for a crime and render it impossible for him to run for president again in 2024. A majority of Americans now believe that the astoundingly corrupt Merrick Garland has turned the FBI into “Biden’s Gestapo.” And it’s true: the FBI is all of that and more. But the full story of how far it has fallen is even worse than that.

The Rev. James Harden is CEO of CompassCare Pregnancy Services in Buffalo, N.Y., which last June was firebombed by pro-abortion terrorists. They painted “Jane Was Here” on the side of the building as they broke windows and lit fires. Jane’s Revenge is a pro-abortion group that has issued open threats to pro-lifers: “We will hunt you down and make your lives a living hell,” the group has said. This is, it says, a “war” against pro-lifers.

Harden and CompassCare duly turned over surveillance footage of the attack to the FBI. Yet to this day, no arrests have been made. Harden told Tucker Carlson Thursday night, “Over seventy attacks on pro-life organizations across the country, zero arrests. I mean, look: It’s naïve to think that the largest law enforcement on the globe, with the best forensic technology known to man, doesn’t know a single person who is engaging in these attacks. If it’s not the FBI doing it, they certainly know who is, and they’re choosing not to make arrests, and we need equal protection under the law. Jane’s Revenge is the pro-abortion terrorist group that’s taken responsibility for these attacks, and they’re getting a pass.” Harden added, “The FBI has gone from abdicating their duty to provide equal justice under the law to pro-life people like us, to downright attacking us.” That’s bad enough, but wait, it gets even worse.

Carlson asked Harden, “Were you really told that you could not have your own surveillance tapes back, because those tapes of a firebombing of your property might inspire Right-wing terrorism?” Harden answered simply, “Yes,” and explained that CompassCare is now suing to try to get the tapes back.

Abortion activists firebombed a pro-life pregnancy center in June, but the FBI refuses to investigate (Perhaps they're too busy raiding the homes of pro-life leaders?) Rev. Jim Harden @compasscare discusses the hypocrisy with @TuckerCarlson: pic.twitter.com/W57Ddoaebr — SBA Pro-Life America | 72% 🇺🇸 support 15 weeks (@sbaprolife) September 30, 2022

This is in line with the FBI’s obsession with the “Right-wing terrorism” that Biden administration officials and Old Joe himself have insisted is the biggest terror threat the nation faces today. This dubious claim has been a recurring preoccupation of this administration. Yahoo News reported in May 2021 that Merrick Garland “told Congress on Wednesday that violence incited by white supremacists poses ‘the most dangerous threat to our democracy.’ That assertion reflects near-universal consensus among national security experts, including those who worked for the Trump administration.” Biden said it in August 2021 at a commemoration of the 2019 El Paso shooting: “America’s intelligence community has confirmed what the people of El Paso know all too well: the most lethal terrorist threat to our homeland in recent years has been domestic terrorism rooted in white supremacy.” FBI and Homeland Security Department officials stated in November 2021 that “white supremacists” and other “domestic extremists” constituted the foremost terror threat the nation faced.

There’s just one thing missing from their scenario: actual Right-wing terrorists in large numbers. And so they have to be invented. Whistleblowers have revealed that Biden’s FBI was pressuring agents to classify cases as “domestic violent extremism” (DVE) when they weren’t, and rewarding them when they did so. And now we learn that the feds have refused to return James Harden’s surveillance footage of a genuine act of Left-wing terrorism, for fear that it will be used to encourage the “Right-wing terrorism” that they so very much want to see, but is so seldom in evidence. The FBI, after all, would spoil all the propaganda it has been manufacturing about “Right-wing terrorism” if it gave any hint that it didn’t believe its own line. So, it has to withhold Harden’s footage just in case some of those Right-wing terrorists turn out not to be fictional.

Meanwhile, the actual Left-wing terrorists who committed the act of terrorism at Harden’s pro-life center remain uncaught, unpunished, and unchallenged. Harden even suggested during his appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show that maybe the FBI itself is behind the firebombing of pro-life centers. Surely the feds wouldn’t stoop so low, would they? Would they?