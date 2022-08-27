Hochul Wants All Those Nasty Republicans Out of Her Nice, Clean State

There are 2,848,894 registered Republicans in New York state, and 3,251,997 New Yorkers voted for Donald Trump for president in 2020 — and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-Planned Parenthood) is not happy. What are all these dissidents from Acceptable Opinions doing in her state? She made it clear Monday that they’ve got to get out, and pronto. And given the way things are going in New York these days, that’s a capital idea.

Hochul wants all these people who dare to disagree with her to clear out because, you see, she believes so deeply in democracy — you know, like in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, where all the people freely, spontaneously, and democratically agree with Kim Jong Un. “We are fighting for democracy,” Hochul declared, and everyone knows that fighting for democracy involves expelling all of one’s political opponents. “We’re fighting to bring government back to the people and out of the hands of dictators,” Hochul added, and as we all know, bringing government back to the people can only really be accomplished after you’ve kicked out all the people who might vote against you.

The hard-Left governor was speaking at a rally for Democrat congressional candidate Pat Ryan and seized the opportunity to slam those enemies of all that is good, Ryan’s opponent Marc Molinaro, as well as her own gubernatorial opponent, Lee Zeldin, and the locus and source of all evil in the modern world, one Donald J. Trump. “We’re here,” Hochul informed the crowd, “to say that era of Trump and Zeldin and Molinaro – just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong. OK? Get out of town. Because you don’t represent our values.”

There are no doubt many New Yorkers who, because of high taxes, rising crime rates, and a host of other ills that Hochul and her henchmen have helped afflict upon the state, would love to jump on a bus and head down to Florida. Multitudes have already left: BizPacReview noted Friday that “due to high taxation, crime, and insane mandated policies, 1.5 million residents have exited the state in the last ten years.” It added that “Should Republicans flee New York, it would bankrupt the state since it relies so heavily on personal income taxes. With $14 billion in projected budget gaps over the next five years, the state cannot afford to lose any residents even if they are conservative.” And the money crunch is only going to get worse: “Instead of enticing Americans and businesses to the state, Hochul has overseen a record $220 billion budget that indicates she has no intention of slowing spending and will burden taxpayers even more to fund progressive projects.”

Related: Hochul Yuks It up at Holocaust Event in Partisan Attack on DeSantis

Demonstrating, however, that she hadn’t thought all this through, Hochul plowed on, informing Republicans, “You’re not New Yorkers, because we come from a long line of people who fought for women’s rights that happened here first.” So in the view of the governor of New York, you’re not a New Yorker if you were born there and lived there all your life. You’re only a New Yorker if you agree with her on abortion and support the rest of the Democrats’ globalist, socialist agenda. And that, she says, is “fighting for democracy.”

Kathy Hochul has inadvertently revealed once again the Left’s totalitarian heart. She and others like her actually have nothing but contempt for democracy, or for the actual republic that the United States really is. They have no patience whatsoever for political disagreement and want it erased, whether by expelling all the dissenters to Florida or silencing them on social media, or both. Republican New Yorkers, if they have the means, should take her advice extremely seriously and get out of the state as soon as they possibly can, because there is no way they’re going to get a fair shake in Kathy Hochul’s New York and all manner of ways that this fanatical ideologue in the governor’s mansion can and will act to make their lives as difficult as possible.

There has been a considerable clouding of the political atmosphere in the United States over the last few years. Any governor who had exhorted all members of the opposition party to leave the state would have faced universal opprobrium and the end of her political career just a few years ago. But now Kathy Hochul represents the views of the Democrat mainstream. These people, so unctuous and self-righteous in their self-appointed role as defenders of what they call “our democracy,” don’t even pretend to believe in actual democratic rule anymore.