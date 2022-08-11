Hochul Yuks It up at Holocaust Event in Partisan Attack on DeSantis

It takes a special kind of person to try and tell a joke about New York Jews during an event commemorating the Holocaust. But it takes a near-brain-dead Democrat to use the event for a partisan attack.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) is running for re-election in a state with a nearly three-to-one registration advantage in favor of Democrats. But Democrats, as well as others in the state, might be wondering what possessed their governor to try and tell the lamest, the most bizarre attempt at a Jewish joke at, of all places, an event attended by a Holocaust survivor.

“I just want to say to the 1.77 million Jews who call New York home: Thank you for calling New York home. Don’t go anywhere or to another state. Florida is overrated. I shouldn’t say this, but look at the governor. It starts at the top down,” Hochul cracked.

Yikes.

New York Post:

“Getting in trouble – gotta stay on script,” the governor quickly added before she was forced to abruptly segue to her introduction of Holocaust survivor Celia Kener at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in lower Manhattan. The impromptu and out-of-left-field partisan attack against her Florida counterpart came as the governor talked up the virtues of anti-hate initiatives that included signing into law legislation requiring the state Education Department study how well schools are teaching students about the Nazi genocide of six million Jews in Europe between roughly 1939 and 1945.

“After a breakup, some people cling to the hopes of reconciliation. It’s sad to see governors acting like desperate exes. Perhaps they should spend more time relieving their people of oppressive taxes, needless mandates, shuttered businesses, and crime-infested cities. Florida’s freedom agenda works — they ought to try it,” responded Dave Abrams, a DeSantis campaign spokesperson.

What is it about DeSantis and Florida that drive Democrats crazy? First Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and how Hochul. Must be the brand of scotch the Democrats drink.

And Hochul’s GOP opponent didn’t let the opportunity slip by to get in his own dig at Hochul.

“Can Kathy Hochul really be this totally out to lunch and clueless about why New York leads the entire nation in population loss?” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), the GOP nominee for governor, said in a statement to The Post.

Hochul gets away with making a very bad Jewish joke at a Holocaust event because she knows she’s in no danger of being called out for it. The media only believes it’s important when Republicans transgress against the norms and boundaries that separate good taste and crass partisanship.

Thus it will ever be so.