Jill Breaks Out the Violin for Joe: ‘He Had So Many Hopes’

Gas prices have gone through the roof and are promising to get worse. The President of the United States, deeply beholden to the green Left, steadfastly refuses to reverse the extensive damage he has done to the domestic oil industry, and instead goes hat in hand to Saudi Arabia to plead with the leaders of the state he once called a “pariah” to lower oil prices. They refuse. The president’s administration has mounted disquieting initiatives to restrict the freedom of speech and brand law-abiding Americans as terrorists while sending billions to Ukraine in the teeth of the economic suffering of the folks at home. After the president and his team catastrophically botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan, America is substantially weakened on the world stage, and her enemies are emboldened.

In the midst of all this and more, the first lady of the United States has a message of hope and encouragement for embattled Americans: pity poor Joe.

That’s right — we err by giving the putative president a 33% approval rating (which is surprising only in raising the question of how a third of the population could actually still support this abysmally failed president). Jill Biden — sorry, that’s Doctor Jill Biden to us plebeians — on Saturday asserted that instead, we should look upon her corrupt, dishonest kleptocrat of a husband as a tragic figure. He is a man who came into the White House full of New-Frontier idealism, ready to “transform” this nation as he had promised to do. But sadly, he was confronted with problems that no one, no one at all anywhere in this green and pleasant land, could possibly ever have anticipated. And now our rosy-cheeked idealist’s plans lie in ruins, his starry-eyed hopes dashed, the beautiful future he worked so tirelessly to guarantee for all of us now beset by dark clouds, none of which is his doing. Ah, it brings a tear to the eye. Poor Joe!

According to CNN, ol’ Doc Jill articulated her “frustration about the stalled progress of President Joe Biden’s tenure in the White House during a private Democratic National Committee fundraiser” in Nantucket. She claimed that Old Joe “has been consistently challenged by unanticipated crises while in office.” Joe, says his better and more sentient half, “had so many hopes and plans for things he wanted to do, but every time you turned around, he had to address the problems of the moment.” You know, like “Putin’s price hike” and all the rest of Joe’s malarkey.

As far as Jill was concerned, the fix we’re in is the fault of everyone except her honest, quick-witted, capable husband, who has just had a run of bad luck. “He’s just had so many things thrown his way. Who would have ever thought about what happened [with the Supreme Court overturning] Roe v Wade? Well, maybe we saw it coming, but still we didn’t believe it,” she said. “The gun violence in this country is absolutely appalling. We didn’t see the war in Ukraine coming.”

Jill, uh, Doctor Jill, did not address the likelihood that Putin invaded Ukraine because he saw with the withdrawal from Afghanistan that America’s political and military leadership was weak, distracted with wokeness, and both unable and unwilling to challenge him in any significant way. And the bits about gun violence and Roe are just Leftist talking points. Jill doesn’t seem to have mentioned skyrocketing gas prices or galloping inflation at all, much less sharply rising crime rates in Democrat-run cities. Maybe she knew that blaming Putin for it all wouldn’t fly, even in Nantucket.

Jill claimed that she herself had also been diverted from her own idealistic plans by all these crises that no one could possibly have anticipated or provided for: “I was saying to myself, ‘Okay, I was second lady. I worked on community colleges. I worked on military families. I’ve worked on cancer.’ They were supposed to be my areas of focus. But then when we got [in the White House], I had to be, with all that was happening, the first lady of the moment.”

And so she knows that the Democrats, unless they pull a few tricks out of their sleeve, are in for a bruising in November: “I know there are so many nay-sayers who say we’ll get slammed in the midterms. Okay. The Republicans are working hard, they stick together, for good or evil. So, we just have to work harder.” Yeah, Republicans, they stick together. Just ask Mitt Romney, and Lisa Murkowski, and Liz Cheney, and Susan Collins, and Adam Kinzinger, and all the rest.

Ultimately, however, for all of Jill’s self-pity and nonsense, she did convey one genuinely encouraging point: Old Joe hasn’t been able to do everything he wanted to do. For all the damage he has done to the nation, it could have been much, much worse.