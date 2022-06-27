Democrat Senate Candidate Caught On Tape: Wants ‘Secret Sleepers’ to Run as Republicans

Project Veritas has struck again. On Sunday, the group released audio of a February phone conversation between South Carolina State Rep. Krystle Matthews, who is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat, and an inmate at Perry Correctional Institution in Pelzer, S.C. During this confab, Matthews casually discussed breaking numerous laws and running Democrats as Republicans, which would certainly explain a great deal if it’s already being done.

“We need some secret sleepers,” Matthews says on the call. “Like you need, we need them to run as the other side, even though they for our side. We need people to run as Republicans in these local elections. This is the only way you’re going to change the dynamics in South Carolina.” She added that such “sleepers” could cause immense damage to her opposition: “When we get enough of us in there, we can wreak havoc for real from the inside out. Then we can flip some s**t from the inside out.”

BREAKING: Leaked Call With Inmate Reveals SC Democrat State Rep & Senate Candidate @kmforsenate Calling For "#SecretSleepers" to Infiltrate @SCGOP; Advocates For ILLEGALLY Funding Campaign with "Dope Money" "We can flip some sh*t from the inside out." pic.twitter.com/fbaUOTEXNJ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 26, 2022

Now this is an interesting idea, and how likely is it that it originated with Krystle Matthews? Is it already being done? Is this how we got Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, and a host of others, including all those who voted last week to limit Second Amendment rights?

Did we just see the kind of bait and switch Matthews is talking about a few days ago? After Dr. Mehmet Oz was certified as the winner of the Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania, he removed all mention of Donald Trump, who had endorsed him, from his campaign website, after heavily touting his connection to Trump during the primary. In any case, whether or not any of the present crop of RINOs are sleepers, Matthews would like to see more Republicans like them.

Matthews also complained about her fundraising difficulties, and appeared to indicate that she was willing to accept money that had been obtained from selling drugs: “I still got to struggle to raise money for my campaign? Where the f*** is my black people with money? I don’t care about no dope money! Give me that dope boy money! S**t, where the f**king dope? Where the duffle bag boys?”

The candidate also appeared to be fine with straw donations, that is, illegal contributions made under the names of people other than the ones who are actually doing the donating: “Get you — find me somebody from your family that don’t even know you donating to my campaign and put that s**t under they names.”

As if all that weren’t enough, Matthews also wanted to find people who would go out at night and steal the yard signs of her opponents: “We need some folks that can wear all black at night and take they f****** yard signs down when they — when they sleeping.” This is also something we see increasingly from the Left.

Matthews also showed herself to be a straight-up racist: “Honestly, these ain’t the same type of black people that I grew up around. I don’t recognize these black people. So, I black because I don’t understand the type of black that they are. Now, can I talk intelligently? Can I — I could be. Listen, I can move in all kind of circles, but I’m a n**** at heart. I love black people. I feel safest around my people.”

Project Veritas notes that Matthews “has not yet responded to a request for comment on this story.” This is no surprise. What can she say? There is no spin that could cover for her endorsement of dirty tricks, casual acceptance of illegal activity, and racism. If she were a Republican who said exactly what she is recorded as saying on this phone call, she would be inundated with calls to quit the race, and her political career would be over for good.

Matthews, however, is a Democrat, and a black female as well; thus she is not only a beneficiary of a legal and political culture that turns a blind eye to improprieties on the Left, but she is also a member of two of the Left’s cherished victim classes, and therefore has special privileges. The media has unsurprisingly ignored Project Veritas’ revelations, and it is virtually certain that Matthews will stay in the race. Given the state of the Left and the country at large today, she could even win and end up in the United States Senate. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-Sinister) will no doubt be thrilled to have her on his team. She’ll fit right in with that gang of crooks, hacks, and psychopaths.