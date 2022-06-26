The Supreme Court Just Did Exactly What Joe Biden Voted for…in 1982

One thing that Old Joe Biden wants to make sure you know about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision is that it’s “extreme.” In his statement on the decision, he calls it “extreme” seven times. This is in line with the Democrats’ general strategy of portraying all opponents of their radical far-Left agenda as violent racist rednecks who pose an imminent threat to “our democracy,” by which they mean “Leftist hegemony.”

But who is really extreme here? What the Supreme Court did Friday is exactly what Senator Joe Biden himself voted for in 1982: overturning Roe and leaving the authority to legalize or outlaw abortion with the states. So which side has really moved to the extreme?

Serial liar Biden started off his Friday with yet another whopping lie: “Today is a — it’s not hyperbole to suggest a very solemn moment. Today, the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized. They didn’t limit it. They simply took it away. That’s never been done to a right so important to so many Americans. But they did it. And it’s a sad day for the Court and for the country.” In reality, no right was taken away, as the states are still quite free to keep abortion legal. Nor was abortion ever a “constitutional right,” as the Constitution doesn’t mention abortion at all, much less guarantee a right to it. Roe v. Wade was an interpretation of the Constitution, and a bad and poorly reasoned one, which is one principal reason why it was ultimately overturned.

Biden affirmed: “I believe Roe v. Wade was the correct decision as a matter of constitutional law, an application of the fundamental right to privacy and liberty in matters of family and personal autonomy.” But that wasn’t always true. In 1973, when Roe was first decided, Biden said that it went “too far.” In 1974, he said that a woman shouldn’t have the “sole right to say what should happen to her body.” As a pro-life position, this was flawed; it’s a staple of pro-abortion rhetoric that abortion involves a woman’s body alone, while pro-lifers point out that there is another, different body involved: that of the child who is the victim of abortion.

Nonetheless, this reasoning was enough to lead Biden to vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1982 for a Constitutional amendment that would have allowed individual states to reject Roe v. Wade and outlaw abortion. Getting heat from his far-Left colleagues, Biden said apologetically, “I’m probably a victim, or a product, however you want to phrase it, of my background.” He claimed that this vote was “the single most difficult vote I’ve cast as a U.S. senator.”

Ever the untrustworthy opportunist, he voted against the same bill the following year, and on Friday, he was anxious to label the idea of giving the states the right to determine the legality of abortion “extreme.”

“Make no mistake,” Old Joe said portentously, “This decision is the culmination of a deliberate effort over decades to upset the balance of our law. It’s a realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court, in my view.” The decision, he said, is “so extreme that women could be punished for protecting their health. So extreme that women and girls who are forced to bear their rapist’s child — of the child of consequence. It’s a — it just — it just stuns me. So extreme that doctors will be criminalized for fulfilling their duty to care.” He complained that “extremist governors and state legislators who are looking to block the mail or search a person’s medicine cabinet or control a woman’s actions by tracking data on her apps she uses are wrong and extreme and out of touch with the majority of Americans.” Yes, he really said that “extremist governors” are “extreme.” Take another drink: “This is an extreme and dangerous path the Court is now taking us on.” And another: “With this decision, the conservative majority of the Supreme Court shows how extreme it is, how far removed they are from the majority of this country.”

Back in May, Nancy Pelosi (D-Ketel One) said, “I want the Republican party to take back the party, take it back to where you were when you cared about a woman’s right to choose.” The Left claims that with Trump, the Republican Party has moved from being a respectable opposition party to a lunatic fringe of “extremists.” But Biden’s stance in 1982 as compared to his hysteria Friday about a “constitutional right” to murder children being taken away demonstrates which party has really moved to the “extreme.”