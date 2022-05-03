Biden: ‘Roe Says What All Basic Mainstream Religions Have Historically Concluded’

If Roe v. Wade can be said to be religious at all, the god it serves is Moloch, the Canaanite deity who demands human sacrifice. But Old Joe Biden, devout and knowledgeable Catholic that he is, would beg to differ. As it turns out, at least in Joe’s addled mind, Roe v. Wade is a profoundly religious document, encapsulating the wisdom of all the world’s great religious traditions. Oh, you didn’t know that? Neither did anyone else.

Biden tried to strike the tone of the careful, cautious moderate, saying: “The idea that we’re gonna make a judgment that is going to say that no one can make the judgment to choose to abort a child based on a decision by the Supreme Court I think goes way overboard.” Abort what, Joe? Abortion advocates have been insisting for fifty years now that an unborn child is just a clump of cells, not a human life at all, and now at this late date, with Roe apparently under threat (although the justices haven’t heard from Antifa yet), Dementia Joe tells us that what is aborted is a “child.” Well, yeah. That’s the very reason why what went “way overboard” was Roe itself, not a decision to overturn this exercise in baseless judicial fiat and restore the right of each state to make its own laws about abortion.

Joe being Joe, he didn’t stop there, but added one of those most whopping lies this career serial liar has ever told: “Look, think what Roe says. Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded — that the right — that the existence of a human life and being is a question. Is it at the moment of conception? Is it six months? Is it six weeks?”

Biden says he is a Catholic. He even claims to be a devout, committed, observant believer. He became a U.S. senator before Roe v. Wade was decided. During the entire life of the abortion controversy post-Roe, Biden was in the Senate, and then vice president, and then ostensible president. It is inconceivable that during all those decades, he never learned that the Catholic Church teaches that “human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of his existence a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person – among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.”

There is simply no equivocation in his own Church’s position on this. The Catechism of the Catholic Church adds: “Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law: You shall not kill the embryo by abortion and shall not cause the newborn to perish.”

The Orthodox Church, the second-largest Christian body in the world, fully agrees. While there are other religious traditions that do allow for abortion under some circumstances, it is striking that Biden would do casually misrepresent the teaching of his own religious tradition, especially in light of the fact that he has been at the center of so much controversy about whether he should receive communion despite his open defiance of the Church to which he professes to belong.

Biden continued: “If this decision holds, it’s really quite a radical decision…it basically says all the decisions related to your private life — who you marry, whether or not you decide to conceive a child or not… what does this do?” That wasn’t exactly coherent, but showed traces of being a standard pro-abortion talking point, that overturning Roe would represent unconscionable government interference in the private lives of American citizens. Actually, it was Roe itself that represented raw federal overreach, seizing the authority to legislate about abortion away from the states. Biden claimed that the draft opinion overturning Roe was “a fundamental shift in American jurisprudence,” but that’s once again what Roe itself was, a rejection of the Constitutional order in favor of the Left’s rule by fiat and cultural fashion that has unleashed so much madness upon us since Roe was decided.

The abortion controversy has divided and embittered the nation for half a century now, and we’re in for more Leftist lies, rage and hysteria about it now. But in all these years, no one has ever said that Roe v. Wade, one of the most radical, baseless and poorly argued decisions ever issued by the Supreme Court, represented traditional religious views. It took an accomplished career liar, Joe Biden, to do that.