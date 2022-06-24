Biden Chooses to Fan the Flames of Anger Rather Than Calm Troubled Waters

Joe Biden and his party are in serious political trouble. But is that any reason to give ammunition to the pro-abortion fanatics who have threatened violence if the Supreme Court’s abortion decision didn’t go their way?

Instead of tamping down the fire, Biden decided to pour gasoline on it by making incendiary remarks following the announcement of the Dobbs decision that repealed Roe v. Wade.

“Now with Roe gone, let’s be very clear: The health and life of women of this nation are now at risk,” he stated, speaking from the White House. He said it was “a tragic error by the Supreme Court in my view.”

New York Times:

“Today the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a constitutional right for the American people,” Mr. Biden said from the White House. “They didn’t limit it, they simply took it away.”

Abortion was never a “constitutional right” in the strictest sense. The right that gave women access to abortions was the right to due process. There is no “abortion right” written into the constitution. But that’s not dramatic enough for Biden, who needs to portray the issue in the most partisan way possible.

He begged voters to vote for pro-choice Democrats.

“No executive action from the president can do that,” Mr. Biden said of codifying Roe in law. “Congress as it appears lacks the votes.” “Voters need to make their voices heard,” Mr. Biden added. “This fall we must elect more senators and representatives who will codify a women’s right to choose once again.” Mr. Biden’s speech amounted to one of the more forceful defenses of reproductive rights for a president that has not always been comfortable speaking about the issue. It was also another step in Mr. Biden’s evolution from a critic of Roe early in his career to a forceful defender of a woman’s right to choose.

Biden should be urging Americans to vote in their state elections rather than Congress. But he knows it’s a lot harder to try and flip a couple of dozen red state legislatures to blue.

The bottom line is simple: there are more Republican pro-life members in state legislatures and Congress than pro-choice legislators.

And there’s a reason there are six conservative Supreme Court justices. They didn’t sneak into the Supreme Court building in the middle of the night. Conservative presidents named them and worked to confirm them.

Biden and the Democrats are avoiding the real issue; the voters just don’t like Democrats very much. And they hate radical pro-abortion Democrats even more.