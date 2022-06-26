Is This What AOC and Pelosi Wanted? Christian Pregnancy Clinic Torched in Colorado

At 3:17 on Saturday morning, a fire broke out at Life Choices, a Christian pregnancy clinic in Longmont, Colorado that offers “’Christ-centered ministry providing education, support, healing, and limited medical services for sexual life choices.” Police regard the fire as an arson attack. The building was also daubed with graffiti reading “Bans off our bodies” and “If abortions aren’t safe neither are you,” along with the anarchist symbol. With all the incendiary language coming from Democrat leaders, the only surprise here is that more such clinics haven’t been torched thus far.

There certainly has been plenty of incitement. One of the rising stars of the Democrat Party, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Swizzle Stick) demanded that pro-abortionists go “into the streets,” and party elder stateswoman Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Eye-Popping Fury) declared, “The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them!” The eminent and universally respected speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (D-Ice Cream Freezer), sent out a fundraising email calling on her supporters to “RISE UP” and “make every last anti-choice Republican REGRET what they’ve done.”

Barack Obama’s call was more muted: “Join with the activists who’ve been sounding the alarm on abortion access for years – and act. Stand with them at a local protest.” At a time when Leftist protests so easily become violent, it was noteworthy that Obama didn’t say anything about protesting peacefully (unlike, say, Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021). Jill Biden tweeted: “For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us. And while we may be devastated by this injustice, we will not be silent. We will not sit back as the progress we have already won slips away.” And: “Tomorrow, we will continue to fight — for our daughters and granddaughters, and for ourselves — until all women can decide our own futures once again.”

Well, they didn’t sit back in Longmont, Colo. They fought. Is the torched pro-life clinic, which suffered extensive fire and smoke damage, what all these Leftist leaders wanted? Will they condemn this arson? It’s much more likely that they will ignore it altogether, just as they ignored the Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots of the summer of 2020.

Democrat leaders are also likely to ignore the Saturday morning attack on the Vermont State House, where the attackers also painted “If abortions aren’t safe you’re not either” and caused over $25,000 in damage. Here once again the basic intelligence of Leftist rioters is in serious question. Are they not aware that there probably isn’t a single person in the Vermont State House who is happy that Roe v. Wade was overturned? Do they seriously not know that Vermont is one of the least likely states to outlaw abortion now that states are able to do so? Don’t they realize that Vermont has given us Howard Dean and Bernie Sanders? If this attack had taken place at the state house in Texas or Alabama, it would at the very least make some sense, but Vermont? If anything proved that these thugs are indoctrinated bots bereft of the most elementary critical thinking skills, it was this attack.

Much more important, however, is the Left’s increasing taste for political violence. Remember that the Biden administration refused to condemn the illegal protests at the homes of the Justices who were seen as likely to vote to overturn Roe (and did so). Remember that back in 2018, speaking about the separation of migrant children from their putative parents at the Southern border, Pelosi said, “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. And maybe there will be, when people realize that this is a policy that they defend.” At that time, Waters called on her followers to confront and menace Trump administration officials: “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” And in 2020, Kamala Harris said of the Left’s riots, “They’re not going to stop. This is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not going to stop and everyone beware, because they’re not going to stop. They’re not going to stop before Election Day in November and they’re not going to stop after Election Day. Everyone should take note of that on both levels. They’re not going to let up and they should not and we should not.”

As the incidents in Colorado and Vermont have shown anew, they haven’t stopped. And they won’t stop, because the incitement is coming from the top.