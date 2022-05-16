Liz Cheney: House GOP Leadership ‘Has Enabled White Nationalism, White Supremacy, and Anti-Semitism’

With Republicans like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-D), who needs Democrats? On Monday morning, Cheney sounded like Nancy Pelosi as she tweeted a prime Democrat talking point: “The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. @GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views and those who hold them.”

Cheney was referring to the fact that Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who replaced her as chair of the House Republican Conference, has criticized Democrat plans to “grant amnesty to 11 MILLION illegal immigrants.” Cheney is picking up on the Leftist talking point that this means that Stefanik believes in the so-called Great Replacement Theory, the idea that there is a systematic plan to replace white Americans with non-white migrants. Since a mass shooter in Buffalo, N.Y. who identified as a white supremacist just murdered ten people, this must mean that Stefanik endorses white supremacy and likely mass murder to boot. Got it?

This is a new low even for Cheney, as well as for her fellow Republican-Democrat Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-D), who tweeted Saturday: “Did you know: @EliseStefanik pushes white replacement theory? The #3 in the house GOP. @Liz_Cheney got removed for demanding truth. @GOPLeader should be asked about this. Stefanik Blasted for ‘Despicable’ Facebook Ads Pushing ‘Replacement Theory.’” Kinzinger linked to a September 2021 Newsweek article with that title, which acknowledged seven paragraphs down that the whole thing was a smear, for Stefanik had actually said nothing whatsoever about “white replacement”; it was apparently another one of the “dog whistles” that Democrats are so fond of finding. Newsweek quoted an editorial from Stefanik’s hometown newspaper admitting that “Ms. Stefanik isn’t so brazen as to use the slogans themselves,” while claiming that “she couches the hate in alarmist, anti-immigrant rhetoric that’s become standard fare for the party of Donald Trump.”

The furor arose over a Stefanik ad that said: “Radical Democrats are planning their most aggressive move yet: a PERMANENT ELECTION INSURRECTION. Their plan to grant amnesty to 11 MILLION illegal immigrants will overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington.” The Democrats’ response to this is to claim that it’s a racist thing to say and all about white nationalism; Democrat leaders have never addressed the actual claim or explained why they are so avid to erase the Southern border and bring so many illegal migrants into the country. If it isn’t to secure for themselves a permanent electoral majority, what is it for?

And now the murderous rampage in Buffalo has enabled Leftists, and Cheney, to claim that not only are Republicans enabling white supremacy but also that their words lead to violence. Words did not lead to violence in 2019 when a self-identified Leftist gunman who said that he supported Elizabeth Warren murdered nine people; words only lead to violence and are only racist, for that matter, when conservatives say them, especially when they challenge core Democrat policies for which there is no adequate explanation.

Stefanik’s office issued a statement hitting back hard: “Any implication or attempt to blame the heinous shooting in Buffalo on the Congresswoman is a new disgusting low for the Left, their Never Trump allies, and the sycophant stenographers in the media. The shooting was an act of evil and the criminal should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Despite sickening and false reporting, Congresswoman Stefanik has never advocated for any racist position or made a racist statement.”

Indeed. But this entire endeavor is intended to discredit and destroy the Trumpian wing of the party that has been so angry with Cheney for pushing the Left’s Jan. 6 “insurrection” myth and voting to impeach Trump in the Democrats’ second witch hunt after the Biden inauguration. It appears that Cheney has decided that if she has any political future at all, it will be with the Never-Trumpers and the Democrats; Politico noted in March that it is “obvious” that Cheney “needs Democrats and independents to change their party registration and cast their vote for her in the Aug. 16 primary.” As Wyoming voters are not likely to be immensely enthusiastic about big-government, America-Last socialism, Cheney’s political future looks dim. But clearly, she has opted to go down with her own sinking ship.