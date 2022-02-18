GOP Minority Leader McCarthy Endorses Cheney Challenger in Wyoming

GOP heretic Liz Cheney was already facing very long odds in the GOP primary in Wyoming, set for August 16. One of only two Republicans to join Democrats on the Jan. 6th committee, Cheney’s fellow apostate, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, has already declined the opportunity to become an example of what happens when opposing Trump and will not run for reelection.

But Cheney is still refusing to bow to reality and drop out, even after GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik backed Cheney’s primary opponent, Harriet Hageman this week.

“I am proud to endorse Harriet Hageman for Congress,” McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in a statement Thursday. “Raised on a family ranch outside of Fort Laramie, Harriet and her family have resided in Wyoming for generations.”

“The most successful Representatives in Congress focus on the needs of their constituents, and throughout her career, Harriet has championed America’s natural resources and helped the people of Wyoming reject burdensome and onerous government overreach,” the minority leader added.

Fox News:

“I’m proud to endorse Harriet Hageman in her race to unseat Liz Cheney,” Stefanik said in a press release exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital. “House Republicans were ready for a change when I took over as Conference Chair, and it’s resoundingly clear that Wyoming families are too.” After once holding Stefanik’s role as House Republican Conference chair, Cheney has angered some fellow Republicans by criticizing former President Donald Trump for his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen and for his actions around the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

It’s amazing the dirt that can be found on politicians once they fall out of favor.

“Liz Cheney abandoned her constituents to become a Far-Left Pelosi puppet,” she continued. “Liz sadly belongs in an MSNBC or CNN news chair, not in Congress representing Wyoming—a state that voted for President Trump by over forty points.” “Harriet is a true America First patriot who will restore the people of Wyoming’s voice that has been long forgotten by Liz Cheney,” Stefanik added.

Cheney was certainly conservative enough for very conservative Wyoming up until the moment she voted for impeachment. Then she became a “Far-Left Pelosi puppet.” That’s quite a transmogrification, wouldn’t you say?

It hardly matters, of course. Cheney’s sins are not ideological. It’s a test of loyalty in the midst of an existential threat to the party’s future that was Cheney’s greatest crime, and for that, she must be banished to the outer darkness.

“I am honored and grateful to have the support of Rep. Elise Stefanik, who is an excellent representative for her own constituents and a fantastic chairwoman of the House Republican Conference,” Hageman said. “She is proof that it is possible to fight for your principles in Washington, D.C. while also staying true to what your constituents want you to do.”

Will Cheney, who is polling in single digits, continue to be humiliated by her former supporters and go on to lose in a landslide? She is already keeping an extremely low profile, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she threw in the towel.

This latest blow suggests it will be sooner rather than later.