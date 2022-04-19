23 People on Terrorist Database Stopped at Southern Border in 2021; How Many Got Through?

What was once known as the Southern border of the United States is essentially nonexistent in this second year of Old Joe Biden’s misrule, and so it was no surprise Monday when it came to light that in 2021, the Border Patrol had caught at least 23 people at the border who are on the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB). Terrorists can see what’s happening at the border as much as anyone else can; why shouldn’t they take advantage of the mess Old Joe has made? And those 23, of course, were just the ones who got caught.

Fox News reported Monday that “between Jan. 20,” the day Biden began pretending to be president, “and Dec. 27, 2021, there were 23 encounters with individuals whose names matched on the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB).” The TSDB “contains information about the identities of those who are known or ‘reasonably suspected’ of being involved in terrorist activities. Republicans lawmakers have repeatedly called for the number of those encountered at the border to be made public by the administration.” But the administration has every reason to stonewall such requests, as nothing demonstrates the catastrophe that is Biden’s handling of the border crisis more vividly than the entry of known terrorists into the United States.

The terror risk involved in the open border has long been known. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported back on Feb. 3, 2021 that “Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a group of 11 Iranian citizens who illegally crossed the border into the United States….Yuma Sector agents apprehended eight Iranian nationals in FY2020, compared to just 14 from all other border patrol sectors combined. So far in FY2021, Yuma Sector agents have apprehend [sic] 14 nationals from Iran.”

Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) asserted in March 2021 that “individuals that they have on the watchlist for terrorism are now starting to exploit the southern border. We need to wake up.” Then in August 2021, former Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott warned that the Southern border was “a national security crisis,” with “TSDBs at a level we have never seen before. That’s a real threat.” In October, he said on Fox News that “we have terrorist threats we can’t get into in this type of a forum but they are real.”

Yes, they are, and they’re entirely Biden’s fault. Former Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said Monday that border agents are “demoralized” with the border “wide open.” He added that “every aspect of our public health, safety, national security is being jeopardized.” Over 7,000 migrants cross the border every day as it is, and once Title 42, a Trump administration attempt to control the wave of migrants, is ended as Biden’s handlers plan to do next month, that number is expected to jump to 18,000 per day.

Related: Oh, So This Is Why There’s a Border Crisis

Morgan observed that one group that is taking advantage of this is the drug cartels. “They know, because of this administration, our borders are wide open,” Morgan said. “We literally handed over operational control to the cartels. It’s way beyond the millions that have been smuggled in this country.” Not just terrorists, but drug cartels as well. The nightmare never ends.

And it has all been done on purpose. The Biden administration, Morgan added, “opened our borders and intentionally created and facilitated a catastrophic crisis on the southwest border that we’ve never seen in our lifetime.” Why would they do such a thing? You know the answer. Morgan explained: “Their priorities [are] to get as many illegal aliens in this country because – it’s disgusting – but because they see a perceived political benefit.”

It’s insane. The Left seems intent on destroying the country in pursuit of unchallenged political power in it. What kind of a country they’ll be ruling over once it is overrun with migrants and its economic power entirely outsourced or outpaced doesn’t seem to be a question that ever crosses their minds. How they’ll be able to pay for all their new welfare recipients once the American middle class is entirely taxed out of existence is also not a priority consideration for them. The only thing that matters is gaining and securing political power indefinitely. But this might easily become a pyrrhic victory.

Meanwhile, there will be other consequences of Biden’s border irresponsibility. Twenty-three people on the terror list were caught; how many slipped through? What are they doing now? The answer to those questions could be explosive.