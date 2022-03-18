The Border Is Open, and al-Qaeda Is Calling on Jihadis to Come In

Old Joe Biden’s handlers have essentially erased the Southern border, and as a result, illegals are streaming in at a rapid clip. Even the New York Times, a reliable Leftist propaganda organ, admitted last October that “migrants were encountered 1.7 million times in the last 12 months, the highest number of illegal crossings recorded since at least 1960.” A new record could be set in 2022, as the UK’s Daily Mail reported Thursday that “more than 170,000 migrants are waiting on the Mexican-side of the U.S.-Mexico border to cross and claim asylum” once the Biden administration trashes, as it is expected to do, Title 42, a Trump-era provision that allowed illegal migrants to be expelled during the COVID-19 hysteria. And as all this is unfolding, al-Qaeda has published a new online magazine encouraging jihad terrorists to immigrate to the United States and commit massacres here. It looks as if yet another Biden-caused disaster is in the offing.

Those 170,000 migrants, according to the Daily Mail, will be just the beginning: “The U.S. could be just hours away from another wave of mass migration if the Biden administration lifts Title 42.” Who are these people who will stream in? What is their background? Come on, man! Nobody knows, and apparently, no one in the Biden administration cares. They’re coming here, they’ll go on welfare, they’ll vote Democrat, and that’s all that matters. Criminals? Terrorists? Maybe — indeed, probably — but who cares?

Terrorists are watching, too. On Wednesday, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), an al-Qaeda group called Hurras Al-Tawheed (that is, Guardians of Monotheism) published an issue of the online magazine “Mujahedeen in the West.” The lead article is an extended defense of the Islamic concept of hijra (moving to a non-Muslim land in order to expand the scope and influence of Islam) and a refutation of claims that this was a duty for Muslims only in the time of Muhammad but not today.

The concept of hijra is based in part on the Qur’an, which tells Muslims, “Whoever emigrates for the sake of Allah will find much refuge and abundance in the earth, and whoever forsakes his home, a refugee for Allah and his messenger, and death overtakes him, his reward is then obligatory upon Allah. Allah is always forgiving, merciful.” (4:100) Muhammad himself, according to Islamic tradition, performed the first hijra when he moved from Mecca, where he was born, to Medina, where he became for the first time a political and military leader as well as a religious one. This is extremely significant in Islamic theology, for the Qur’an holds up Muhammad as the “excellent example” (33:21), to be emulated in every possible respect.

The al-Qaeda magazine argues strongly that Muslims should be immigrating to infidel lands today, even saying, “Woe to the liars, as the angels told the Muslims who remained [that is, didn’t embark on a hijra] and were given hellfire. The angels told the Muslims who did not do hijrah that their destination will be JAHANNAM [hell].”

In another article, the jihadis exhorted “the Lions of Allah:” “Do not waste your time on small lone wolf attacks, go to their embassies, courts, security checkpoints and strike them in their gathering of unbelief.” It praised Muslims who live in “the abode of unbelief” (e.g., the United States) but nevertheless “manage to be guided by Allah and choose to live for the religion of Allah and not the religion of Democracy.” These strong believers “did not submit to the fragile emasculated, pro-feminist, pro-LGBTQTAGHUT+ ‘Islam.’” Taghut is the idolatrous rule of disbelievers.

After that, the magazine really gets down to business, providing aspiring jihadis with detailed bomb-making instructions.

Now, is it possible that any young jihadi will read this magazine and decide to take advantage of Old Joe’s essentially nonexistent Southern border to enter the United States and set off his homemade bomb here? Of course, it is. In August 2021, outgoing Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott warned that the Southern border was “a national security crisis,” with “TSDBs at a level we have never seen before. That’s a real threat.” TSDB is the Terrorist Screening Database; Scott meant that suspected jihad terrorists were streaming into the U.S. at record levels. And what was there to stop them?

The al-Qaeda magazine’s last article addresses non-Muslims who are sounding the alarm about the ongoing jihad threat. “We enjoy your distress by our magazines,” it says. “May our words continue to give you restless nights. We see your tweets, and articles. Go ahead! Continue barking and tweeting. While we can enjoy your concern and distress. The majority of disbelievers will not even listen to you. Funny how you try to ‘save’ them.”

Yes, it’s funny, because most Americans at this point have no idea that there is a jihad threat from which they need to be saved. I myself have been calling attention to it for well over twenty years, and for my pains have been called a “rogue academic,” a “bigot,” and far worse, even “antichrist.” The establishment media doesn’t want you to know that there is a jihad, or that it threatens Americans, and has done its best to defame and destroy those who have called attention to it. Unfortunately, that will not make the threat go away.