Jill Biden Says Old Joe Biden Is Sharp as a Tack. She Wouldn't Lie, Would She?

Only forty-six percent of Americans now think Old Joe Biden is “mentally fit” to be president of the United States, and Jill Biden is not happy. In a portion released Thursday of a CBS Sunday Morning interview that will run this weekend, CBS’s Rita Braver noted that “quite a few Americans have some questions about the president’s current mental fitness.” The winsome Dr. Jill snapped back, “I think that’s ridiculous.” Why, of course it is. It’s all just right-wing calumny, that’s all. He is fighting a stutter! How could anyone possibly look at Joe Biden and think anything but That man is sharp as a tack?

Well, let’s look at the record — the recent record, that is, although Biden has for quite some time added to his list of gaffes and odd statements practically every time he opens his mouth. When Americans look today to see if Joe Biden is mentally fit to be the president of the United States, figurehead that he is, they may see a video that began circulating Wednesday of Biden telling a story about a poor woman who had to park in a McDonald’s parking lot so that her children could use the Internet to do their homework. “This is the United Steaks of Amer, for God’s sake,” Biden exclaimed, and hilarity ensued. (This is how it sounds to me, “United Steaks of Amer.” It has been widely quoted as “United Steak of America.” Judge for yourself.)

Maybe it’s too harsh to take that as a sign of mental decay on Biden’s part, although the calls for implementation of the 25th Amendment would be shrill and insistent right now if Trump had said exactly the same thing. But in Biden’s case, we’re told he has this stutter, although anyone who watches a video of Biden speaking in the 1980s or 1990s will immediately notice that he used to speak fluidly and with no apparent difficulty. His “stutter” has gotten considerably more pronounced in recent years, although it never seems to involve any actual stuttering. There are many videos in which Biden begins to rush and slightly slur his words in moments of high emotion, real or feigned, and maybe that’s all that’s going on here.

Unfortunately, there’s more. Also on Wednesday, Biden declared, “We’re making progress. We’re going to keep at it to ensure the American people are paying their fair share for gas.” Now, it’s a staple of Leftist rhetoric, and has been for years, that the “rich” in America must be made to pay their “fair share” of taxes. This means that the rich aren’t paying enough and have to be soaked some more. Biden’s use of the phrase “fair share” to mean that Americans will soon have to pay less for gas is odd. While there’s nothing technically wrong with Biden using “fair share” to mean paying less rather than paying more, it seems more likely that, while discussing paying for gas, he fell into the class warfare rhetoric usually used for discussing taxes.

Then there was Bob Dole’s funeral Thursday. Biden quoted Dole: “Our nation has certainly faced periods of division. But at the end of the day, we have always found ways to come together. We can find that unity again.” Great. But then, according to the official White House transcript, Biden added: “And then the message said, end of message.”

Related: Jill Biden Is Taking a Break From Being Co-President. Here’s What She’ll Be Doing.

Is reading whatever is on your teleprompter, even the stage directions, a sign of being mentally unfit? Well, it certainly isn’t a sign of sparkling mental acuity. And these three incidents are just from the last few days; they’re only the latest in a huge and ever-growing list of Biden misstatements. The problem that Jill Biden has is that these videos, and many more, circulate widely. In Orwell’s1984, Big Brother was hardly ever seen in public, but we aren’t up to that stage yet in the Left’s marvelous authoritarian adventure. Biden is carefully scripted and tightly controlled, is fed canned answers to pre-planned softball questions, and still there comes a steady stream of videos that show him stumbling over his words or saying something absurd. The American people aren’t stupid and can see his mental decline with their own eyes.

Jill Biden, by contrast, has embarked upon yet another of the Left’s many endeavors to convince you to believe them, rather than your lying eyes. She may well succeed, but her success will inevitably be only temporary, because another day will come, and Old Joe is going to have to open his mouth again.