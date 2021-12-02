'Visibly Emotional' Ilhan Omar Plays Audio of Death Threat She Claims She Received On Her Voicemail

A “visibly emotional” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu) on Tuesday held up her phone at a press conference and played a chilling voicemail she says she received. She says it came after Lauren Boebert made a joke about her, and she tried to link the two. Sure, Ms. Omar. Everyone knows that you were universally thought of as more patriotic than Francis Scott Key until Boebert made fun of you. Omar is doing her best to use Boebert’s joke to silence and discredit her critic, apparently not realizing that even if Boebert never says another word about her, Omar will still make enemies with her own anti-American and anti-Semitic statements.

According to Mediaite, as she played the threat, “she noted she received it after Boebert’s viral comment.” Logicians call this the fallacy of post hoc ergo propter hoc, that is, After this, therefore caused by this. Omar linked the death threat to Boebert’s joke, but the man who left the voicemail didn’t mention Boebert and said nothing that he might not have said if Lauren Boebert had never existed.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) plays a horrific death threat she received following Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) recent Islamophobic attacks on her. Warning: It's incredibly graphic. pic.twitter.com/5PGODcaJOu — The Recount (@therecount) November 30, 2021

Nonetheless, the voicemail is undeniably disturbing:

We see you, Muslim sand n***** bitch. We know what you’re up to. You’re all about taking over our country. Don’t worry. There’s plenty that would love the the opportunity to take you off the face of the f***ing Earth. Come get it, bitch. You f***ing Muslim piece of s**t. You jihadist. We know what you are. You’re a f***ing traitor. You will not live much longer, bitch. I can almost guarantee you that. We, the people, are rising up.

If this is real, it’s inexcusable. The person who left this message should be found and prosecuted for breaking any relevant laws. But the establishment media is trying to make it much more than just a voice message left by a lout. CNN “journalist” Manu Raju claimed that “a number of Republicans are frankly concerned that the tension that is caused by a lot of these conservative members of the House Republican conference could undermine their efforts to take back the house next year.” Well, Manu Raju can hope.

In reality, Omar’s threat as a weapon against Boebert and other Republicans is a damp squib. If it is real, there is no indication that it came because of Boebert’s joke about Omar. There was plenty of reason before Boebert made the joke to think that Omar was a traitor. Most notoriously, she tweeted last June: “We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked [Secretary of State Antony Blinken] where people are supposed to go for justice.” Yes, that’s right: she equated the United States and Israel, both of which go out of their way to avoid civilian casualties, with jihad terror groups that target civilians and use them as human shields.

Omar, however, while steadfastly refusing to acknowledge the possibility that her hateful words could have any negative effect, is claiming that Boebert’s joke has had an immense effect, singlehandedly turning American public opinion away from the fiercely patriotic Congresswoman from Mogadishu, er, that is, Minnesota. This is wholly unjustified unless evidence emerges that Boebert was behind the threat, which is about as likely as Nancy Pelosi (D-Chardonnay) joining the Trump ’24 team.

Also, it must be acknowledged that the voicemail may not even be real at all. The idea of Omar’s unimpeachable integrity is already in tatters at this point. “War is deceit,” as the Islamic prophet Muhammad is supposed to have said (Bukhari 4.52.268). Many will recoil in horror at the “Islamophobia” of thinking it possible that Omar might have faked this threat. Is the FBI investigating? They should be able through phone records to find this caller fairly quickly. Have they done so? No word on that.

In any case, it’s also possible that Omar had nothing to do with fabricating this threat but that one of her supporters did so in order to discredit Boebert and strengthen Omar’s case. Leftists and Muslims have more than once left hateful, threatening messages in the comments on my website, jihadwatch.org, in order to discredit it; why would anyone think faking this voicemail was beneath them?

The establishment media, in sum, would be foolish to assume without further investigation that this was a real threat that was caused by Boebert and that consequently Boebert should be censured and removed from committees. But that doesn’t mean that such assumptions won’t be made. After all, Ilhan Omar is on the Left’s team, and the Left is engaged in an escalating and Orwellian effort to conflate criticism of their team with violence. Leftist violence is “mostly peaceful,” and conservative speech is violence. If this alleged threat can advance that agenda, then many Leftist “journalists” will think, hey, whatever works.