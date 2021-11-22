Biden: ‘If You Look at My Presidency So Far, It’s a Jobs Presidency and It’s a Small Business Presidency’

Whoever writes Old Joe Biden’s tweets (which are, hallelujah, most emphatically not mean) may have been hitting the egg nog a bit ahead of the Christmas season: on Monday afternoon, Biden tweeted: “If you look at my presidency so far, it’s a jobs presidency and it’s a small business presidency.” Yes, really. The man who has done so very much to kill jobs and small businesses in America is now crowing about saving them. The Left’s sheer audacity in gaslighting the American people grows by orders of magnitude practically every day, but this one will go down in history as one of the most egregiously dishonest things this most mendacious of presidents has ever said.

To be fair to the man, it must be noted that Biden’s handlers got their best-ever jobs report in early November, with 531,000 jobs added in October and unemployment falling to 4.7 percent. However, as Matt Margolis pointed out, this was the result of the expiration of pandemic-related unemployment benefits and was not due to anything Biden did.

Meanwhile, there is a great deal Old Joe has done to put Americans out of work. He killed the Keystone pipeline, which didn’t just put out of work the people who were already working on it, but also snuffed the jobs that would have been created as the project grew. As far back as 2012, CBS News reported that “Transcanada (TRP), the energy giant bidding to build the pipeline, projects the undertaking would create 20,000 jobs in the U.S., including 13,000 positions in construction and 7,000 in manufacturing. … Other estimates advanced by supporters of the pipeline have been even more optimistic, with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce claiming it could create 250,000 permanent U.S. jobs.”

250,000 permanent jobs. And then there are the jobs lost because of the ban on drilling, and the jobs that are likely to be lost in the automobile industry and elsewhere if Biden’s handlers realize their plan to “cut greenhouse gas pollution by well over one gigaton in 2030” and to cut greenhouse gas emissions 50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030, “reaching a 100% carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035.”

Yeah, sure, Joe, you’re a jobs president.

Biden’s handlers’ claim that their puppet in the Oval Office is a small business president is just as risible. As Stacey Lennox explained, Biden’s budget scheme “will gut small business deductions that reduce taxes on individuals who treat business income as personal income for tax purposes. These provisions kept small business tax rates comparable to those imposed on much larger corporations. So that plumber who grew a business that employs ten people will now pay a higher effective tax rate than Amazon. The owners of these entities will pay the top 39.6% tax rate and Obamacare’s 3.8% tax on net investment income. The bill would impose a 25% capital gains rate and alter the death tax, cutting the exemption in half. These changes, which reduce generational wealth transfer, will demand the sale of family farms and businesses by the next generation. The plumber’s kids may need to sell the business to avoid a crushing tax bill and go to work for Roto-Rooter rather than carrying on dad’s business.”

Add to that the jobs that have been and will be lost in Biden’s handlers’ war against the chimera of “systemic racism.” Biden, as Matt Margolis noted, “wanted to commit $100 billion towards making sure more minority-owned small businesses get more federal contracts. Programs already exist for this purpose. Various federal and state Disadvantaged Business Enterprise programs already give qualifying ‘disadvantaged’ businesses priority in receiving federal contracts over white-owned businesses … apparently ignoring that they’re not removing disadvantage from minority or female-owned businesses, but rather creating a disadvantage for white male-owned businesses.”

Biden’s tweet claiming to be presiding over “a jobs presidency” and “a small business presidency” is so staggeringly far from reality that it’s hard to imagine even the wonk who wrote it actually believes it. But the wonk in question wants you to believe it, rather than to trust your lying eyes that tell you Biden’s handlers have sent America into an economic freefall and untold numbers of small businesses into a death spiral. The Biden tweet is on the same level as the administration’s claims that “white supremacists” constitute the greatest terror threat to the nation today, and that “systemic racism” pervades our society, and that parents who protest at school board meetings are domestic terrorists.

This is the fantasy administration. It’s as if Biden’s handlers know that they’re utterly defeated by reality, and so are constructing an alternate universe in which everything is the way they want it to be: violent white people are the enemy, the economy is booming, and we’re all marching together into the paradise of diversity and multiculturalism that is just around the corner. But unfortunately for Biden and his henchmen, reality always finds ways to break through.