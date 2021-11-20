Rules Are for Rubes: Fauci Spotted Maskless, Violating Mandate, at Tony DC Party

America’s infectious disease czar, Anthony Fauci, went to a party with deep state glitterati Tuesday night at Café Milano, which bills itself as “Washington’s ultimate place to see and be seen.” The diminutive dog-torturer was seen, all right: in blithe contempt of the district’s mask mandates, Fauci partied maskless, demonstrating once again that the rules are for the rabble. The elites are exempt.

The party was celebrating the imminent publication of ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl’s book, Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show. It was altogether fitting and proper for Fauci to be there, since he did so much to ensure that Trump’s final act came in 2021, rather than 2025. Politico noted that “as gawkers tried to snap pictures of him indoors not wearing a mask, America’s doc would put it on and take it off depending on whom he was around.”

The Washington Post’s Sally Quinn has “known Fauci since his days as a young NIH doctor, when he inspired a love interest in one of her erotic novels” (egad), according to Politico. She wondered why the man—who has convinced a significant portion of the American people that they are in mortal danger if they are out in public without the lower half of their face covered, and who is almost single-handedly responsible for making air travel even more annoying and uncomfortable than it already was by giving airlines a pretext for requiring masks, adding sanitary theatre to the TSA’s security theatre—was not following his own recommendations at the elite Leftist bash.

Quinn recounts: “I said, ‘You seem pretty ambivalent about your mask’ because no one else was wearing one. He said, ‘I just decided that if anyone came up that I didn’t know, I would put my mask on.’”

Ah. So now you can only give Covid to or catch Covid from someone you don’t already know, just as you can only transmit Covid when standing up in a restaurant, not while sitting. Even at this Leftist shindig, that was too much for some people. According to Politico, “Quinn added that ‘paparazzi’ were surrounding Fauci, trying to get that ‘gotcha moment’ of the Covid czar without a mask on.” The hypocrisy was off the charts, since “guests had to show proof of vaccination to enter the party.”

Quinn, however, rushed to the defense of her erotic hero: “He was being safe. He knew everyone was vaccinated. If it was someone we knew, he would trust them, and if it was somebody else, he didn’t.” Oh, well, then! Everyone knows that the vaccines are one hundred percent effective, and no one who is vaccinated has ever transmitted or caught the Covid virus, right?

Fauci is the man who said as recently as mid-October that the number of COVID-19 cases would have to go “way down” before even people who had been vaccinated could safely hold indoor gatherings without masking up. Fauci, according to the New York Post, “said the virus is still currently spreading too much in nearly the entire country to change that recommendation.” He explained, “It’s about 95,000 [cases nationwide per day] as the seven-day average. That’s still way too high. We want to get way, way down to … I mean, I like to see it well below 10,000 [cases per day] and even much lower than that. But when you’re at 95,000 [cases per day], that’s still a situation where you have a high degree of dynamic circulation of virus in the community.”

He said all this, remember, in the context of refusing to say that even vaccinated people could gather indoors without masks. Yet at Karl’s book party, Quinn excused Fauci’s going maskless by noting that everyone was vaccinated.

The conclusion is inescapable: Fauci doesn’t even himself believe the recommendations he is making for the American people. This is, after all, the man who wrote in an infamous February 2020 email: “Masks are really for infected people to prevent them from spreading infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection. The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through material. It might, however, provide some slight benefit in keep out gross droplets if someone coughs or sneezes on you. I do not recommend that you wear a mask, particularly since you are going to a very low risk location.”

After writing that, Fauci was instrumental in compelling America to mask up. If torturing puppies didn’t get him fired, will his manifest hypocrisy? Of course not. Hypocrisy is the Leftist elites’ modus operandi. Party on, Tony!