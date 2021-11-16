Xi Spanks Biden in Video Call, Biden Restates U.S. Commitment to 'One China' Policy on Taiwan

If you’re looking for more indication that Old Joe Biden is unfit to be president of the United States, you never have to look very long. On Monday, Biden had a virtual meeting with the president of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping. Although this tête-à-tête was reported as lasting nearly four hours, the White House issued only a skimpy six-paragraph “Readout” of what was discussed. Given the fact that even the White House itself often depicts Biden as barely coherent, it’s easy to see why a transcript of this marathon meeting wasn’t offered. Another reason becomes clear even from the White House’s terse “Readout”: Xi spanked the weak and feckless pseudo-president, and got him back into line.

Of course, even though it is brief, the “Readout” is larded with a great deal of the usual boilerplate. “The two leaders” (since they’re both evidently playing for the same socialist team, shouldn’t that be “the two Great Leaders”?), we’re told, “discussed the complex nature of relations between our two countries and the importance of managing competition responsibly.” Hey, that’s terrific, but really, can you imagine Old Joe holding a credible discussion on the complex nature of anything? Imagine if the transcript were released! “Look, Pooh, here’s the deal…”

But actually, Biden wouldn’t have dared to say “here’s the deal” to Xi, because it was clear from the “Readout” that the Chinese Communist leader, not the ostensible president, was calling the shots. “On Taiwan,” it noted blandly, “President Biden underscored that the United States remains committed to the ‘one China’ policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances, and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

This statement was necessary to sort out the mess Biden made during a CNN town hall on Oct. 21, when he was asked whether the United States would defend Taiwan if it were attacked by the People’s Republic. “Yes,” said the old puppet precipitously, “we have a commitment to do that.”

Well, actually the situation was more complicated. As Reuters noted at the time, “While Washington is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, it has long followed a policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’ on whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.” In walking back Biden’s remarks, a White House spokesperson made it clear that the alleged man in charge was actually going off half-cocked, and the United States would not intervene militarily if China were attacked: “The U.S. defense relationship with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act. We will uphold our commitment under the Act, we will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense, and we will continue to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo.”

The Chinese Communists were not pleased even after that “clarification” was issued. People’s Republic foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: “China urges the U.S. to strictly abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the China-U.S. Three Joint Communiqués, be cautious in its words and deeds on the Taiwan issue, and refrain from sending any wrong signals to the separatist forces of Taiwan independence, so as not to seriously damage China-U.S. relations, peace, and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

And now, in their endless meeting, Old Joe has assured Xi that the U.S. will do just that. The “strategic ambiguity” is gone, with all the deterrent power it had over China even absent U.S. military intervention. Thus Communist China is essentially free to do what it wishes with Taiwan. Xi and his colleagues knew this already: as the catastrophe in Afghanistan was just beginning in mid-August, Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) organ, published an editorial that sent a harsh message to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the ruling party of the Republic of China on the island of Taiwan: “The DPP authorities need to keep a sober head, and the secessionist forces should reserve the ability to wake up from their dreams. From what happened in Afghanistan, they should perceive that once a war breaks out in the Straits, the island’s defense will collapse in hours and the U.S. military won’t come to help.”

They were right. Old Joe has now confirmed that. He has also confirmed that it is Xi and the People’s Republic, not the United States, that is in charge now. The U.S. during the regime of Joe Biden’s handlers will not offer a serious challenge to Chinese hegemony. And so the residents of Taiwan must prepare for a very difficult future.