Aaron Rodgers: ‘I’m in the Crosshairs of the Woke Mob Right Now’

Green Bay Packers quarterback and three-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID, and even worse, he has tested positive for wrongthink. Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show Friday and made a dramatic announcement: “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on some of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now.” Rodgers has aroused the ire of the cultural Marxist mob by bucking the COVID dogmas that are being forced upon an increasingly unwilling public. For that, he is being denounced as an “anti-vax flat-Earther” and worse.

Rodgers is also being accused of lying for saying that he had been “immunized” against COVID, which was widely understood, during what he characterized as a media “witch hunt” for unvaccinated players, as meaning that he had been vaccinated. “It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie,” Rodgers explained Friday, “it was the truth.” Rodgers said he had been following recommendations from Joe Rogan, who famously beat COVID with ivermectin, vitamins, and prednisone, and got lied about on CNN for going off the reservation.

Rodgers said of Rogan: “I’ve been doing a lot of stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and on the phone to me, and I’m going to have the best immunity possible now based on the 2.5 million-person study from Israel that the people that get COVID and recover have the most robust immunity. I’m thankful for people like Joe stepping up and using their voice. I’m thankful for my medical squad and I’m thankful for all the love and support I’ve gotten but I’ve been taking monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C and DHCQ and I feel pretty incredible.”

It wasn’t just Rogan; Rodgers said he had studied the issue extensively himself: “For me, it involved a lot of studying in the offseason. I put a lot of time and energy into researching and met with a lot of different people in the medical field to get the most information about the vaccines before making a decision.”

As a result of all this study, the renowned quarterback confirmed that he was indeed a heretic, a dissenter from the new vaccine religion: “I believe strongly in bodily autonomy,” he explained, “and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody.” Rodgers even had the temerity to assert that he didn’t wear a mask at press conferences, violating NFL rules for unvaccinated players, because the rule itself “is not based in science.”

Rodgers again skewered the genuinely antiscientific stance of the “believe the science” crowd when he revealed that an NFL doctor had assured him that “it was impossible for a vaccinated person to get COVID or spread COVID.” He added: “I tested for COVID over 300 times before testing for possible positive and I probably got it from a vaccinated player.”

“I am somebody who’s a critical thinker,” Rodgers said. He is being criticized everywhere for his anti-vaccine stance, but he maintained: “I am not a COVID-denier or any s**t like that. I just wanted to make the best choice for my body.”

Rodgers even had the temerity, or clear-sightedness, depending on your point of view, to quote Martin Luther King, Jr.: “The great MLK said, ‘You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.’”

Yet although his positions are thoughtful, carefully reasoned, and based on abundant evidence, NFL bosses appear to be unmoved. Rodgers criticized the NFL for “coercion and collusion” against unvaccinated players; while they are stricter in enforcing this against marginal players than against major stars such as Rodgers, even he is in hot water. A league schoolmarm said ominously: “The primary responsibility for enforcement of the COVID Protocols within Club facilities rests with each Club. Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual Clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing with the Packers.”

Clay Travis of Outkick observed: “Aaron Rodgers is getting ripped more by the sports media for his covid vaccine opinions than Henry Ruggs did for getting drunk and killing someone while driving 150 miles an hour.” That’s the woke mob in action.