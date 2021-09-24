A ‘Real Muslim’ Tries to Run Down a Crowd of Jews With His Car in LA, and the Media Yawns

On Wednesday night at Shaarei Tefila synagogue in Los Angeles, a man showed up at a Sukkot holiday concert, looked around, and said: “I’m a real Muslim, I’ll show you what real terrorism looks like.” About twenty minutes later, the man returned in a car. According to The Algemeiner, he “allegedly accelerated down a one-way alley into a crowd of women and children” as the concert was ending. “The crowd of about 20 to 30 managed to jump out of the path of the vehicle before the assailant stopped short in front of a metal gate, yelled ‘f**k the Jews’ and left.” One of the most striking aspects of this entire incident is that The Algemeiner’s report is the only one you can read about it. Reuters took no notice. Neither did AP. The New York Times didn’t find it fit to print. Neither did the Washington Post, or CNN, or anyone else, including the hometown Los Angeles Times. It doesn’t fit the narrative.

The Algemeiner describes itself as “a global news destination published online and in print, serves as an independent media voice covering the Middle East, Israel and matters of Jewish interest around the world.” One would think that the establishment media giants would be interested also in this matter of “Jewish interest,” but no dice. As far as they’re concerned, Muslims are always and everywhere victims of “Islamophobia,” and stories that depict them as such are the only ones worth reporting, not ones in which Muslims victimize others.

The reality is that anti-Semitic attacks such as the one in Los Angeles Wednesday evening are far more common than incidents of anti-Muslim hatred. In 2018, there were 225 anti-Muslim hate crimes, and 896 anti-Jewish hate crimes; in 2019, there were 219 anti-Muslim hate crimes, and 995 anti-Jewish hate crimes. In 2020, anti-Muslim hate crimes decreased by 42%.

Yet ABC News gave a Muslims-As-Victims spin to all this on September 11 when it stated: “Hate crimes against Muslims rose 1617% from 2000 to 2001, according to the FBI marking some of the highest numbers of Islamophobic hate crimes ever in the U.S. But even as the country moved further from the attacks and the Muslim American population in the country grew, discrimination against this community has not waned, Pew Research Center reports.”

This kind of “journalism” is published as Jew-hatred becomes increasingly legitimized on the Left, and leads media outlets to minimize, downplay, or ignore altogether stories that they think will lead people to think ill of Islam, driving the MAGA-hatted thugs of Leftist fever dreams to commit more “Islamophobic” attacks.

Back in the real world, Jews have been targeted in attacks like the one in Los Angeles many times, but not in the United States. In Israel in 2018, a Muslim murdered two people and injured three more in a vehicular jihad attack. And there have been many others. A billboard in Nazareth actually called for attacks of this kind. “Moderate” Fatah also called for such attacks. And the Islamic State issued this call in September 2014: “So O muwahhid, do not let this battle pass you by wherever you may be….If you can kill a disbelieving American or European — especially the spiteful and filthy French — or an Australian, or a Canadian, or any other disbeliever from the disbelievers waging war, including the citizens of the countries that entered into a coalition against the Islamic State, then rely upon Allah, and kill him in any manner or way however it may be….Smash his head with a rock, or slaughter him with a knife, or run him over with your car…”

But you won’t read about that in establishment media sources, any more than you will about this attack. Nor are you likely to learn that this synagogue has been targeted before. In May 2020, The Algemeiner reported “a member of the Jewish volunteer security group Magen Am described fending off vandals intent on defacing another synagogue, Shaarei Tefila in Fairfax. ‘They were spray-painting this whole area,’ he said, but were unable to damage the synagogue before ‘I sent them off.’ Noting that several nearby stores had been ‘pillaged’ and the area ‘had tear gas galore,’ he nonetheless noted, ‘We defended Shaarei Tefila today.’”

From whom? Likely the culprits were Leftist activists, along with supporters of the Palestinian jihad such as the fellow who tried to drive into the crowd Wednesday. In the establishment media, however, such people are angelic children and heirs of the American troops who defeated the Nazis. Sure they are. And we’ll find our news elsewhere, thank you.