Grateful Refugee Plots to Bomb Pittsburgh Church

If one of those fabled white supremacist terrorists that Biden’s handlers keep telling us are the biggest terror threat in America today had been caught plotting to bomb a mosque, you can bet you would have heard about it. But the news Thursday that a Muslim named Mustafa Mousab Alowemer pleaded guilty to a jihad plot to bomb a Pittsburgh church, the Legacy International Worship Center, got little notice. That’s no surprise: the story doesn’t fit the narrative of either Biden’s handlers or the establishment media, which is that there is no significant jihad terror threat, and a much bigger problem is the “Islamophobia” of Trump’s bloodthirsty MAGA legions. Back in the real world, the guilty plea is a small reminder of what the real threat really is.

There is another reason why both the administration and the media would rather have this story go away, amid the chaos at the Southern border and just after the catastrophe in Afghanistan: Alowemer, 23, came to the United States from Syria as a refugee when he was 18. Yet he doesn’t exactly fit the image of a grateful refugee, eager to become a part of our glorious multicultural mosaic. He told investigators, according to the criminal complaint against him, that “his motivation to detonate a device at the Church was to support the cause of ISIS and to inspire other ISIS sympathizers in the United States to join together and commit similar acts in the name of ISIS.” He added that he “also targeted the Church, which he described as Christian and Nigerian, in order to ‘take revenge for our [ISIS] brothers in Nigeria.’” Christians are suffering fierce persecution from Muslims in Nigeria, but as far as Alowemer was concerned, this meant only that they were infidels at war with Allah, and he thirsted for revenge.

The young jihadi wanted to maximize the casualty count. The Associated Press reported that Alowemer had “detailed plans” to bomb the church, including a particularly cruel touch: “Federal prosecutors said at the plea hearing that he talked about potentially planting a second explosive device, timing the detonation to coincide with when first responders would begin to arrive.”

The criminal complaint also inadvertently reveals the cluelessness of the FBI regarding the beliefs, motives, and goals of Islamic jihadists. It states:

In or around April 2018, the FBI identified a social networking account with display name “Mustafa Alowemer” as likely belonging to Alowemer. Notably, the “Intro” section of the social networking account included a phrase in Arabic text that an FBI linguist translated as “hoping to Allah that he dies in a way that does not require the traditional funeral cleansing and burial rituals.” This same FBI linguist interpreted this statement to mean that Alowemer wanted to die by being blown up, which would render traditional Islamic funeral rituals unnecessary or impossible.

Well, yes, but the FBI linguist seems to have omitted the key point: In a tradition, Muhammad ordered that the bodies of the martyrs are not to be washed, as the blood and gore with which they may be covered is attractive to the virgins of paradise. Alowemer didn’t necessarily have to be blown up, but simply to die in the process of killing infidels, as the Qur’an promises paradise to those who “kill and are killed” for Allah (9:111). If Alowemer had succeeded in mounting his attack and the FBI was there expecting him to try to blow himself up, they could have been completely wrongfooted.

Anyway, Alowemer was forthright in this social media account about his desire to wage jihad. He wrote: “Indeed, I ask Allah to relief [sic] us and grant us Nafir,” that is, the ability to answer the call to wage jihad. He considered doing so outside the country, at one point asking: “If I want to do Nafir to Turkey and then to Syria or Iraq, do you know someone who can help me?” But ultimately he decided to stage his jihad right in the country that had welcomed him and showered benefits upon him to enable him to start a new life far from a war zone.

Now that Alowemer has pleaded guilty, will investigators go on to other cases, or will they try to determine where Mustafa Mousab Alowemer learned his understanding of Islam? Where did he get the idea that it would be a good idea to pledge allegiance to the Islamic State? Has his mosque been investigated? Why not?

And above all, will Biden’s handlers consider the implications of a young jihadi targeting Christians in the United States for murder after coming here as a refugee? Will they redouble their efforts to vet the Afhgan evacuees and other refugees properly, and make new efforts to ensure that no jihadis will enter the country? Don’t be silly. That would be “Islamophobic.”