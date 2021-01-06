Minneapolis Protesters Raise Somali Flag

On December 30, a 23-year-old man named Dolal Idd, who was wanted on felony charges, fired on Minneapolis police officers, who returned fire and killed him. Despite the fact that what happened is clear and there is no actual question of excessive force by the police, hundreds of people protested Sunday, claiming that Idd had been treated unjustly. In the course of the protests, some of the participants replaced an American flag that was flying over a South Minneapolis gas station with a Somali flag. It was a telling indication of what mass immigration without assimilation has already done to this country, and what it is likely to do in the future.

Joe Biden is set to reopen the mass migration floodgates, and so it is virtually certain that before too long, numerous Somalis will enter the United States and further increase the Somali population in Minneapolis and elsewhere. Will any attempt whatsoever be made to ensure that the people entering the United States will become loyal citizens, or at very least loyal residents, and that they will accept American values including? Will any attempt whatsoever be made to ensure that none of those immigrants who are coming in are Islamic jihadis?

Those who took down the American flag and raised the Somali flag in Minneapolis may not be jihadis, but they certainly don’t seem to be interested in expressing any gratitude to the country that welcomed them, or in maintaining any loyalty to it. Meanwhile, other migrants from Somalia have indeed been jihadis: a Somali Muslim migrant named Mohammad Barry in February 2016 stabbed multiple patrons at a restaurant owned by an Israeli Arab Christian; Dahir Adan, another Somali Muslim migrant, in October 2016 stabbed mall shoppers in St. Cloud, Minnesota (not too far from where the protesters raised the Somali flag) while screaming “Allahu akbar”; and Abdul Razak Artan, yet another Somali Muslim migrant, in November 2016 injured nine people with car and knife attacks at Ohio State University.

What’s more, Fox News reported in February 2019 that “more men and boys from a Somali American community in Minneapolis have joined – or attempted to join – a foreign terrorist organization over the last 12 years than any other jurisdiction in the country. FBI stats show 45 Somalis left to join the ranks of either the Somalia-based Islamic insurgency al-Shabab, or the Iraq- and Syria-based ISIS combined. And as of 2018, a dozen more had been arrested with the intention of leaving to support ISIS. Both numbers are far higher than those of alleged terrorist wannabes who left or attempted to leave the country from other areas in the country where Muslim refugees have been resettled.”

Hassan Sheikh Ali, a lecturer on international relations at Somali National University, hailed Biden’s vow to repeal Trump’s travel bans on entry from jihadi hotspots. “Many Somali families,” he explained, “who were in the process of uniting with their relatives in America have been affected. Their life has been put on hold by that decision. There are many Somalis in Somalia and America who want to see Trump out of office because of that.”

That tugs at the heartstrings, but forgotten amid the lovefest is the president’s responsibility to protect the citizens of the United States and America as a free society. Nothing is more certain than the fact that Joe Biden will do nothing whatsoever to ensure that those coming in from Somalia won’t put their loyalty to Somalia over their loyalty to the United States, like the protesters who raised the Somali flag in South Minneapolis. Just as absolutely certain is the fact that no efforts whatsoever will be made to ensure that none of the Somalis entering will be jihadis. Instead, any and all such concerns will be brushed aside as “racism,” and the doors will be flung open wide.

A modest proposal: all “lawmakers” who henceforth support measures allowing for unrestricted, unvetted mass immigration should be held legally liable for any crimes committed by those who enter as a result. But of course there is no chance of such a proposal being adopted: now more than ever, those who rule over us will be insulated from the consequences of their actions, and the American people will have no recourse.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.