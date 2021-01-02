While Obama Was President, Your Tax Dollars Went to Al Qaeda-Linked Group

What did Barack Obama know, and when did he know it? Epoch Times reported Thursday that “at least $150,000 in U.S. taxpayer money went to an Islamic organization with ties to terrorism through a humanitarian organization from 2014 to 2015, a large amount of which was approved by the then-Obama administration despite being informed the Islamic organization was a sanctioned entity.” The worst part of this is that it is only the latest in a series of revelations about the Obama administration knowingly aiding jihad terror groups.

This example of that support was revealed in a Senate report of an investigation into the charitable organization World Vision and the Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA). According to the report, ISRA was sanctioned by the U.S. government after it “funneled approximately $5 million to Maktab Al-Khidamat, the predecessor to Al-Qaeda controlled by Osama Bin Laden.” A decade after that, World Vision received a grant of $723,405 from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for humanitarian relief in Sudan. World Vision then contracted with ISRA to provide that relief on its behalf.

World Vision reportedly stopped working with ISRA after it learned about the sanction; however after that it asked permission to pay the agency $125,000 for services it had already provided, and the Obama administration approved this. The report , states the Epoch Times, “shows $125,000 was paid on May 7, 2015, from which $111,982 was from a United States Government (USG) grant and $9,062 was from Irish government aid.”

Three months after that, even worse was revealed about the Obama administration. Foreign Policy Journal reported in August 2015 that none other than General Michael Flynn had confirmed “that not only had he studied the DIA memo predicting the West’s backing of an Islamic State in Syria when it came across his desk in 2012, but even asserts that the White House’s sponsoring of radical jihadists (that would emerge as ISIL and Nusra) against the Syrian regime was ‘a willful decision.’”

When Flynn was asked if the Obama team had “turned a blind eye” to analyses explaining how the Syrian “rebels” against the Bashar Assad regime were actually Islamic jihadists who wanted to establish a hardline Sharia state, Flynn responded: “I don’t know that they turned a blind eye, I think it was a decision. I think it was a willful decision,” that is, to arm Salafist, al-Qaeda and Muslim Brotherhood elements, and do all they could to enable them to succeed.

Given the Obama Administration’s general stance toward the global jihad and Islamic supremacism, there is nothing unbelievable about any of this. Obama’s energetic support for the Muslim Brotherhood was so well known that Egyptians protesting against the corrupt and tyrannical Muslim Brotherhood regime of Mohamed Morsi in 2013 held up signs calling on Obama to “stop supporting terrorism.”

Then there was Iran. The Washington Free Beacon reported in June 2018 that “the Obama administration skirted key U.S. sanctions to grant Iran access to billions in hard currency despite public assurances the administration was engaged in no such action, according to a new congressional investigation.”

It got even worse than that: “The investigation, published Wednesday by the House Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, further discloses secret efforts by top Obama administration officials to assure European countries they would receive a pass from U.S. sanctions if they engaged in business with Iran.”

That revelation came after news that came to light in February 2018, that, according to Bill Gertz in the Washington Times, “the U.S. government has traced some of the $1.7 billion released to Iran by the Obama administration to Iranian-backed terrorists in the two years since the cash was transferred.”

There is a law that applies to this situation. U.S. Code 2381 says: “Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”

In a sane political environment, Barack Obama would be tried for treason. Instead, he is about to put his dotty old puppet on his knee and begin his third term.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His new book is The History of Jihad From Muhammad to ISIS. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.