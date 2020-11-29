Daily Beast Features Psychic Who Says Biden's Dogs Told Her He Would Be A Great President

This is what they call journalism these days. “The Biden White House has sprung its first leaks,” the Daily Beast has proclaimed triumphantly, but before you get excited at the prospect that the Beast actually intends to commit real acts of journalism at any time during the next four years, or at least report on Biden in the same way it reported on Trump, note that the leakers in question are Biden’s dogs.

Yes, really. This is not a joke. The article, “Joe Biden’s Dogs Have Told This Pet Psychic a Lot About Their Beloved Master, and His Future,” by Daily Beast Senior Editor Tim Teeman, was published Friday. “Pet psychic Beth Lee-Crowther,” Teeman writes with a straight face, “says Joe Biden’s dogs, Major and Champ, told her they are excited to live in the White House. They also say their master will be ‘a great president.'”

This reminded me of the immortal words of far-Left “journalist” Spencer Ackerman, whose chief claim to fame is a series of “exposés” about how the U.S. intelligence community was using “Islamophobic” (i.e., accurate but politically incorrect) material in counterterror training. Ackerman got that stopped, and so he can stand up and take a bow for the Fort Hood massacre, the Boston Marathon bombing, and other jihad attacks in which obvious clues about the perpetrators were discounted by authorities before the attacks because they didn’t know what to look for. Anyway, in 2017, Ackerman joined the Beast and said: “The Daily Beast is the place to do the kind of journalism that matters most right now.” Yeah. Just ask Champ and Major.

Now, you might be tempted to laugh at political analysis by dogs, delivered through canine psychics, but actually this piece is on a higher level than the Beast’s usual fare, a dreary melange of Leftist agitprop, sloganeering, and manipulation. At least Biden’s dogs, Champ and Major, are more articulate than the media-anointed President-elect himself, and certainly more thoughtful than the average Daily Beast writer. Still, this bit of doggerel makes it abundantly clear that suddenly the Daily Beast, like the rest of the establishment media, has forgotten that its job, as it repeatedly told us over the last four years, is to adopt an adversarial stance toward the Chief Executive, holding him accountable and challenging him at every turn, because after all, “democracy dies in darkness,” you know.

That adversarial media, fearlessly speaking truth to power, gave us these classic Beast articles over the last few weeks:

“Sidney Powell’s Ravings Exposed the Right’s Morons & Zealots”

“No Pardon Can Save Trump’s Terrible Thanksgiving”

“Trump Pardons Flynn Long After the Damage to Justice Is Done”

“Trump’s Thanksgiving Dinner Is Sour Grapes”

“Rudy’s Phony Fraud Hearing Debuts Trump’s Shadow Government”

“Trump Begins to Fear Life Without Presidential Power”

“Trump’s Final Tantrum Is Trashing America for Biden”

“The Trump Kids Are the Biggest Losers in His Election Fiasco”

You get the idea. The Daily Beast hates Trump, and loves Biden, or Dotty Old Joe’s shadowy Leftist handlers, so much that it trots out his dogs to tell us what a super fantastic president he will be. None of this is any surprise, of course. Any sentient being who has been paying even the most glancing attention over the last few years would know that the Beast, like The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, and all the rest of them, hate Trump and love Biden, although the new canine-level heights of sycophancy might cause even the most experienced media observer to raise an eyebrow.

It should be remembered, however, that amid all this Weekend-at-Bernie’s-style propping up of the Left’s comatose so-called President-elect, the Daily Beast still claims to be a journalistic outfit. Yet its claim to report news is even more absurd than that of The New York Times or CNN at this point. If Biden does indeed become President, the Beast will faithfully churn out propaganda telling us all how wonderful he is for however many days or weeks he lasts, and then will turn its attention to informing us about how Kamala Harris is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful human being we’ve ever known in our lives.

But should Trump expose and overturn the massive election fraud and emerge the winner of the election, the Beast will instead spend the next four years, along with its “journalistic colleagues,” telling us more about how evil, stupid, corrupt, mendacious, and silly the President of the United States is. Oh, and all about how he stole the election, and what a great President Champ and Major told us Joe Biden would have been.

Probably no one at the Beast is old enough to remember, but this is not how genuine journalistic outlets behave. Back when the establishment media made a pretense of actually being a news source, it would report on the statements and actions of people of both parties, without passing judgment, so that Americans could come to their own conclusions about what was going on.

Those days, of course, are long gone, and whatever happens with the election, no one anywhere in the United States, or in the entire world, should still be under the illusion that the Daily Beast has anything to do with journalism. The same is true of the Post, the Times, CNN, the whole corrupt, rotten lot of them. If you want to know what Big Tech and the socialist internationalist Left want you to think, read the Daily Beast. If you want to know what’s really going on, read the outlets that dare to dissent from the establishment line. And keep your eyes open. You can learn a lot that way. Just ask Champ and Major.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.