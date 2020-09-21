Former CNN Host Reza Aslan Threatens to 'Burn the Entire F***ing Thing Down'

Why hasn’t Reza Aslan been arrested?

Here is yet more evidence of the two-tier justice system in the United States today. I’ve been warning about Reza Aslan for years. Now he is openly calling for sedition and violence. “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down,” he wrote after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. But he won’t suffer any consequences, because he is a leftist.

But this is really no surprise. Reza Aslan, well-known cannibal, is a former CNN host who was fired for prematurely revealing that they’re a propaganda ministry, not a news outlet. He also exhorted readers in his last book to take the advice of the oldest and most celebrated self-improvement coach, Satan: “take a lesson from Adam and Eve and eat the forbidden fruit. Do not fear God. You are God.” But besides this hubris and arrogance, Reza Aslan for years been active with organizations linked to violent jihad terror groups.

A reminder:

Reza Aslan is a Board member of a lobbying group for the bloodthirsty and genocidally antisemitic Iranian regime; tried to pass off Iran’s genocidally-minded former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as a liberal reformer; called on the U.S. Government to negotiate with Ahmadinejad himself, as well as with the jihad terror group Hamas; praised the jihad terror group Hizballah as “the most dynamic political and social organization in Lebanon”; praised also the anti-Semitic, misogynist, Islamic supremacist Muslim Brotherhood, which is dedicated in its own words, according to a captured internal document, to “eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within”; and has also applauded and called for the forcible shutdown of the free speech of those who hates — a quintessentially thuggish and fascist impulse.

Aslan has on several occasions come out strongly for Hamas. He denies that he is doing so, of course, but in practically the same breath energetically parrots Hamas propaganda about Israel targeting civilians, even claiming, risibly, that there is no evidence that Hamas is using human shields. When he says such things, he can trust that the mainstream media has not reported obvious examples of Hamas’s lies and disinformation, much less the fact that Hamas openly avows that it uses human shields so as to provoke civilian casualties that can be used to demonize Israel. Here is an account of his exchange with Bill Maher — even Maher found Aslan’s cheerleading for Hamas tough to swallow.

Aslan is also notoriously hate-filled and has shown a propensity for violence before. He was in the thick of the media savaging of a group of Kentucky high school students were accosted by a Native American activist; Aslan called for violence against the student most prominently featured in circulating videos of the incident. When Dinesh D’Souza called him out on it, Aslan doubled down by saying he wanted to punch D’Souza.

This shouldn’t come as any surprise to those who are familiar with Aslan’s rancid public career. That this sinister jihad enabler was ever given a mainstream platform is a dispiriting sign of the times. His show on CNN was devoted to showing other religions as violent and hateful, and Islam as benign and peaceful. Also, Aslan is a Board member of the National Iranian American Council (NIAC). NIAC has been established in court as a lobbying group for the Islamic Republic of Iran. Said Michael Rubin: “Jamal Abdi, NIAC’s policy director, now appears to push aside any pretense that NIAC is something other than Iran’s lobby. Speaking at the forthcoming ‘Expose AIPAC’ conference, Abdi is featured on the ‘Training: Constituent Lobbying for Iran’ panel. Oops.” Iranian freedom activist Hassan Daioleslam “documented over a two-year period that NIAC is a front group lobbying on behalf of the Iranian regime.” NIAC had to pay him nearly $200,000 in legal fees after they sued him for defamation over his accusation that they were a front group for the mullahs, and lost. Yet Aslan remains on their Board.

Meanwhile, despite his increasingly obvious Islamic heterodoxy, Aslan remains popular with Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups in the U.S.: He has also spoken at events sponsored by the Muslim Students Association, a Brotherhood group, as well as at an event co-sponsored by the Los Angeles chapter of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). Doubtless they recognize that he shares their overall agenda.

Not surprisingly, after a trip to Israel he lied about being threatened by Shin Bet.

Aslan is as stupid as he is evil. It’s also worth noting that despite being hailed as a great intellect, Aslan isn’t actually very bright. He is, in fact, a borderline imbecile who frequently states howlingly false errors of fact, but is never called out for them by his friends in the establishment media. He has made the ridiculous claim that the idea of resurrection “simply doesn’t exist in Judaism,” despite numerous passages to the contrary in the Hebrew Scriptures. He has also referred to “the reincarnation, which Christianity talks about” — although he later claimed that one was a “typo.” In yet another howler he later insisted was a “typo,” he claimed that the Biblical story of Noah was barely four verses long — which he then corrected to forty, but that was wrong again, as it is 89 verses long. Aslan claimed that the “founding philosophy of the Jesuits” was “the preferential option for the poor,” when in reality, that phrase wasn’t even coined until 1968. He called Turkey the second most populous Muslim country, when it is actually the eighth most populous Muslim country. He thinks Pope Pius XI, who issued the anti-fascist encyclical Mit Brennender Sorge, was a fascist. He thinks Marx and Freud “gave birth to the Enlightenment,” when it ended in the late 18th century, before either of them were born. He claims that “the very first thing that Muhammad did was outlaw slavery,” when in fact Muhammad bought slaves, took female captives as sex slaves, and owned slaves until his death. He thinks Ethiopia and Eritrea are in Central Africa.

A “renowned religious scholar” such as Reza Aslan should not make such elementary mistakes. But this is, of course, the man who writes “than” for “then”; apparently thinks the Latin word “et” is an abbreviation; and writes “clown’s” for “clowns.”

The left is obsessed these days with a “white privilege.” But the most heinous example of privilege in today’s society is one that no one talks about: leftist privilege.

If you’re a leftist and want to start a not-for-profit organization, no problem. Only conservative organizations got buried in mountains of red tape and hobbled by unexplained delays by the IRS.

If you’re a leftist and start a news website, you’ll have loads of readers referred to your site from Facebook, Twitter and the rest. Only conservative sites are being systematically blocked.

If you’re a leftist president, you can oversee a corrupt and lawless administration for eight years and then brag about how your presidency was “scandal-free.” You won’t hear a murmur of dissent from an establishment media that worked hard throughout those years to make sure that as few people as possible knew about your scandals.

And if you’re Reza Aslan, you can traverse the globe and be laden with honors while calling for violence and hobnobbing with jihad-linked groups, secure in the confidence that you will not face any consequences at all. You’re Reza Aslan. You could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue, as a better man once quipped, and awaken the next morning to adoring headlines in the New York Times and the Washington Post. You’re a made man in the leftist political elite.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.