FBI “Mistakenly” Reveals Identity of Saudi Diplomat Suspected of Aiding 9/11 Jihadis

Fresh from the destruction of its credibility due to its involvement in the attempted deep-state coup against President Trump, the FBI was revealed Tuesday to have made yet another “mistake”: it “inadvertently” revealed the name of the official of the Saudi Embassy who is suspected of aiding two of the 9/11 jihad hijackers.

What the FBI’s game is in revealing this name (Mussaed Ahmed al-Jarrah, who is described in a news report as “a mid-level Saudi Foreign Ministry official who was assigned to the Saudi Embassy in Washington, D.C., in 1999 and 2000”) is unclear. President Trump has maintained the U.S.’s alliance of convenience with Saudi Arabia, as leverage against the Islamic Republic of Iran that his predecessor so energetically worked to empower. It could be that the deep state, in its undying hatred for the President, is trying to undermine his strategy in this by reminding the world of the undeniable Saudi involvement in the 9/11 jihad attacks.

The sham alliance with Saudi Arabia will have to be confronted sooner or later, but the deep state FBI is hardly the one to do the job. Investigative journalist Paul Sperry reported in the New York Post last September that the notorious Robert Mueller, back when he was the top dog at the FBI, “covered up evidence pointing back to the Saudi Embassy and Riyadh — and may have even misled Congress about what he knew” regarding “multiple, systemic efforts by the Saudi government to assist the hijackers in the lead-up to the 9/11 attacks.”

Mueller, noted Sperry, “threw up roadblocks in the path of his own investigators working the 9/11 case, while making it easier for Saudi suspects to escape questioning, multiple case agents told me. Then he deep-sixed what evidence his agents did manage to uncover, according to the 9/11 lawsuit against the Saudis.”

Nor is that the extent of the FBI’s perfidy. Back in March 2017, 60 Minutes ran a feature about the FBI’s curious role in the May 2015 Garland jihad attack at the free speech event co-organized by Pamela Geller and me. The 60 Minutes report was, predictably, viciously biased, sloppy, and incomplete, but it was nonetheless illuminating in raising a hard and unanswerable question: did the FBI want Pamela Geller and me dead?

For despite all the predictable politically correct whitewashing and appeasement, CBS did a good job of highlighting a curious and still unexplained aspect of the attack: the FBI clearly knew the attack was coming (although it didn’t bother to inform us or our security team), as the FBI agent was right there, following behind the jihadis, whom he had encouraged to “tear up Texas.” But even though they knew the attack was coming, they didn’t have a team in place to stop the jihadis. They had one man there, and one man only. The jihadis were not stopped by FBI agents, but by our own security team. If the jihadis had gotten through our team, they would have killed Pamela Geller and me, and many others. (They would no doubt have loved to kill Geert Wilders, but he left before they arrived.)

The Daily Beast wrote in August 2016 about how this undercover FBI agent encouraged the jihadis. The Beast’s Katie Zavadski wrote: “Days before an ISIS sympathizer attacked a cartoon contest in Garland, Texas, he received a text from an undercover FBI agent. ‘Tear up Texas,’ the agent messaged Elton Simpson days before he opened fire at the Draw Muhammad event, according to an affidavit (pdf) filed in federal court.”

This was not entrapment. Simpson and Soofi were determined jihadis who had scouted out other targets. Simpson, along with Soofi and Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem, who supplied weapons to the pair and helped them train, sought information about pipe bombs and plotted to attack the Super Bowl, and planned to go to Syria to join the Islamic State (ISIS), long before anyone told him to “tear up Texas.”

But what was the FBI’s game in telling them to do that? Why didn’t they have a phalanx of agents in place, ready to stop the attack? Or did they want the attack to succeed, so that Barack Obama’s vow that “the future must not belong to those who slander the prophet of Islam” would be vividly illustrated, and intimidate any other Americans who might be contemplating defending the freedom of speech into silence?

We twice asked the FBI for an investigation into this matter. They ignored us, and the truth has never come out about exactly what the feds were doing, and trying to do, at Garland. But the evidence is mounting that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is at best woefully incompetent and at worst complicit in a coup on the President and the aiding and abetting of the enemies of the United States. Mr. President: for the good of our nation, shut this corrupt agency down.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 19 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is The Palestinian Delusion: The Catastrophic History of the Middle East Peace Process. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.