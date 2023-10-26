If You Believe the Headlines, Speaker Johnson Has Two Horns, a Tail, and Rules in Hell

New Speaker of the House Mike Johnson probably knew what to expect following his ascension to the office. After all, he’s a conservative, a Republican, a Southerner, and a heterosexual man. Any one of those characteristics would condemn Johnson to the outer circles of hell. And judging by webpage headlines, he’s more than halfway there.

It’s silly, isn’t it? The guy hasn’t taken office yet, and he’s already pigeonholed as the devil incarnate.

“Mike Johnson’s Christian nationalist track record isn’t a mystery — it’s a tragedy,” wails Sarab Posner writing for MSNBC.

“Christian nationalists believe God wants the U.S. to be a promised land for their religion.” How is that different from ordinary evangelicals? Or most Americans for that matter?

“Why Mike Johnson winning the speakership is a loss for the country,” opines Julian Zelizer on CNN. The “loss” is that he’s not a Democrat. And Zeilizer, being a good Princeton man, thinks it’s a loss for the country that “Johnson is no moderate.”

Is Zelizer brain dead? Hen’s teeth are more common in the GOP than “moderates.”

“New US House speaker tried to help overturn the 2020 election, raising concerns about the next one,” says the Associated Press.

That again? Johnson believes — as do more than 70% of Republicans — that Joe Biden did not win the 2020 election. Mike Johnson is a Republican. If you want him to suffer for his beliefs — and other Republicans — defeat them in 2024.

Democrats tried to run on the “GOP is crazy for thinking the 2020 election wasn’t legitimate,” and it didn’t work. In fact, Republicans took the Democrats’ majority.

As long as the “next one” is seen as legitimate by both parties, there shouldn’t be a problem, right?

“Trumpist Mike Johnson is the US House speaker. There’s plenty to fear,” writes the Guardian’s U.S columnist Margaret Sullivan.

Mike Johnson is an American. He’s not a space alien or a communist spy (although Sullivan wouldn’t find much to object to that), nor is he necessarily a serial killer, although I can’t vouch for anyone these days.

Mike Johnson is a member of Congress. He is, until he proves otherwise, an honorable man who serves the people in his district in Louisiana honorably. And if you can’t prove otherwise, Mz. Sullivan, STFU about needing to “fear” him.

Remember, it’s Republicans who are dividing the country.

“Trump’s looming dictatorship is the only real winner in House Speaker debacle,” screams Will Bunch while wetting his pants.

I’m sorry. I’ve got nothing intelligent to say about that. Should we call Philadelphia and have Mr. Bunch involuntarily committed to a mental health facility? I’m afraid they’re going to find Mr. Bunch on a sidewalk somewhere muttering to himself about Trump sending the FBI or CIA after him.

Poor guy. Maybe we should keep the results of the presidential election of 2024 from him. At least, until he makes a full recovery.