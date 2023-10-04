With McCarthy Gone, Who's in Charge and Does It Matter?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is gone. That cheer you hear is from the Republican lemmings dutifully marching off a cliff before self-immolating and blowing themselves up. And if that didn’t do the trick, they might have tried hitting themselves on the head with a hammer.

It’s not hard to fathom. The cynicism of politicians like Matt Gaetz who don’t give a rat’s nether region about governing and only care about posturing is what’s killing the republic.

Matt Gaetz is not getting anything done. Should I repeat that? If you include destruction and mayhem as “getting something done” then you’re a nihilist who doesn’t want government to do anything. If Gaetz and his crew of clowns don’t want to work, perhaps they should go on unemployment. They’re not “saving the country.” They’re not “fighting the Democrats.” They’re tapping into the nihilist wing of the Republican Party for the purposes of fundraising and notoriety.

As the Democrats tear into tradition, destroy the essence of America, and make a hash out of the economy, Gaetz and his cohorts have guaranteed that Democrats will continue to lay waste to what’s left of America. With no speaker, no business can get done. None of the items on the Gaetz agenda will be considered. How’s that for shooting yourself in the foot?

The delusional Gaetz and his supporters actually think the Democrats haven’t won a huge victory with McCarthy’s ouster.

“I think the American people are looking for a Republican conference, Republican speaker that’s going to fight in full force, with every tool at our disposal, to attack and defeat the radical leftist agenda,” Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) said.

Sen. Shelly Moore Caputo (R-W.Va.) begs to differ. When asked what voters are thinking as they watch the clown car mashup, Caputo said, “Are you guys nuts?” She concluded, “That’s what they are thinking.”

How are Republicans going to “defeat the radical left agenda” when Democrats control the White House, the Senate, and, for all intents and purposes, have neutralized the House because eight nincompoops are going to dictate who gets to be speaker and what the radical right agenda will look like?

All they’re doing is forcing the rest of the Republicans to join with Democrats to get anything done. And that’s if the nihilists can agree on who will replace McCarthy.

“It’s one thing to burn the building down,” said Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.). “It’s another to put it back together.”

Politico:

At the heart of Republicans’ agita is the sense that an uncontrollable faction of their party is suddenly in charge. Gaetz and his disciples barrel ahead without a clear set of demands. And House conservatives disdained McCarthy for relying on Democratic votes for much of anything, even though Democrats control the Senate and White House. But the next GOP speaker, whomever he or she is, will almost certainly have to rely on Democrats to fund the government given the antipathy on the right for stopgap spending bills. Republican hopes that House control could lead to big policy wins are close to dashed.

By mid-November, another Continuing Resolution will probably come to the House floor. The reason it will be a CR instead of individual appropriations bills to fund the government until Sept. 30 next year is because the nihilists decided to blow up the House and prevent any business from being conducted until a new speaker can run the gauntlet set up by Matt Gaetz and his group of clowns.