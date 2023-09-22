Biden Is Still Trying to Hide His Border Crisis From the Public

The Biden administration announced that the government will temporarily allow 500,000 Venezuelan asylum seekers to work in America legally.

Democrats in Congress have been putting enormous pressure on Joe Biden to make it possible for some of the two million asylum seekers who have entered the country since 2021 to work legally in the U.S. Biden, who also promised to accelerate the issuance of work permits to the hundreds of thousands of other asylum seekers, appears to have gone all in on accepting migrants into the United States with minimal vetting and placing them ahead of millions of others around the world who are working to come to America legally.

The Department of Homeland Security will grant “Temporary Protected Status” to approximately 472,000 Venezuelans who arrived in the United States before July 31. That’s been the major demand by congressmen and senators, mostly from the Northeast, whose cities are filling up with migrants. The “Temporary Protected Status” will allow the migrants to legally look for work. About 250,000 Venezuelans have already qualified for Temporary Protected Status.

And that’s just the start.

Associated Press:

The administration said it would accelerate work authorizations for people who have arrived in the country since January through a mobile app for appointments at land crossings with Mexico, called CBP One, or through parole granted to Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans who have financial sponsors and arrive at an airport. It will aim to give them work permits within 30 days, compared with about 90 days currently. The promise of accelerated work permits does not apply to people who cross the border illegally and seek asylum, who, by law, must wait for six months to receive work permits.

How “temporary” is “temporary”? DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas just upped the “temporary status” of other Venezuelans who have recently arrived and already been made legal by Biden by 18 months. The answer is that “temporary” will probably become “permanent” at some point.

Biden is also sending troops to the border. The troops will allow the Border Patrol to process the newest flood of illegals crossing the border.

We must make sure all the “I’s” are dotted and “T’s” crossed before releasing the illegal aliens into the interior of the country.

NBC News:

At the same time, the Biden administration announced that it will deploy 800 active-duty troops to assist Customs and Border Protection at the southwest border, on top of 2,400 state National Guard personnel. The Department of Homeland Security also announced it would expand its program to rapidly deport migrants who cross as a family, a move that could send a message of deterrence to a growing number of families crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Interestingly, the Biden administration is taking great pains to immediately deport families with children. Given that the administration’s entire immigration policy is dependent on appearances and politics, it makes perfect sense.

While families might elicit sympathy from many Americans, they’re also much harder to place. It’s far better just to turn them back and not have to deal with a messy situation at the border.

It’s just part of the effort to try to hide what’s happening at the border. And the Biden administration appears to be trying to legalize migrants before they show up in the news cycle and awake a snoozing public to the crisis.