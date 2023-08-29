Chicago TV News Crew Robbed at Gun Point While Filming a Story About Robberies

A reporter and a photographer for Univision, the Spanish-language TV station in Chicago, were out and about on the West Side of the city, filming a story about the string of robberies that have hit businesses there. That’s when they themselves became victims of a robbery.

It was the second time this month that a Chicago TV crew had been robbed while on the job. On August 8, a WLS TV photographer was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint while setting up to cover a press conference on the West Side.

Raza Siddiqui, president of the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians, is concerned about threats to news people.

“Our news photographers and reporters provide a very important public service in keeping our community informed,” Siddiqui said in an emailed statement. “We are committed to making sure that their safety comes first. We have talked to the photographer who was robbed today and he is thankfully safe and in good spirits.”

Chicago Tribune:

A reporter and photographer for Spanish-language TV station Univision Chicago were filming just before 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when three men wearing ski masks and brandishing firearms robbed them at gunpoint, according to the station. “They were approached with guns and robbed,” said Luis Godinez, vice president of news at Univision Chicago. “Mainly it was personal items, and they took a camera.” The Chicago police identified the victims as a 28-year-old male and 42-year-old male. They were outside when the three men drove up in a gray sedan and black SUV. After taking the items, the armed robbers fled southbound in their vehicles. No injuries were reported and no one is in custody, the police said.

The irony did not escape social media users.

Reads like an Onion headline: "Chicago TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while filming on robberies" https://t.co/tM3NTw79Do — Mary H. FioRito (@maryfiorito) August 29, 2023

"Armed robbers rob a TV news crew doing a story about armed robbery in Chicago." https://t.co/LHI4utk4Du — Andy Grewal (@ProfGrewal) August 28, 2023

The story the TV crew was filming was about the 30 armed robberies on the West Side in the previous 12 hours. The robberies continue, and the police have no clue who is involved.

Related: Two Women Shot While Watching Chicago White Sox Baseball Game

Chicago Sun-Times:

Siddiqui said the union is arranging a safety meeting for members to “voice some of their concerns that they may have from the streets” and to determine what the union can do to provide support for its members. Some of the news stations affiliated with the union planned to take additional safety steps starting Monday night, including assigning security to some TV crews, Siddiqui said.

“We want to make sure that we provide a longer-lasting solution that we work not only with management but our members, and make sure that we read some protocols that everyone is happy with and feels can be a workable solution,” Siddiqui said.

It’s truly amazing, the changes that have been wrought by new Mayor Brandon Johnson. In just five months, Johnson has managed to make life so much better for Chicago’s undeserving criminal class.

No bail, no jails, and no police to bother with. If you’re a criminal and you live in Chicago, these are the best of times.