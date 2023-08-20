Unmanned Russian Lander Crashes on the Moon

NASA had worried Luna 15 would interfere with radio transmissions and present a safety risk with Apollo 11, prompting high-level officials to cross the divide in an unprecedented level of cooperation.

Luna 15 plummeted toward the moon on July 21, crashed into a mountain and cratered near the aptly named Sea of Crises — before Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin even left the surface.

“The race to the moon ends when Luna 15 crashes,” William P. Barry, NASA’s chief historian, told The Washington Post. Imagine the gloating in Moscow and the embarrassment of President Nixon if that scenario had played out.

With the Ukraine War and domestic uneasiness, Vladimir Putin may well have been trying to boost national morale by showing the Russian people that Russia is still a great power capable of doing great things.

New York Times:

That is part of the Kremlin’s narrative — a compelling one for many Russians — that Russia is a great nation held back by an American-led West that is jealous of and threatened by Russia’s capabilities. The country’s state-run space industry in particular has been a valuable tool as Russia works to remake its geopolitical relationships. “The interest in our proposals is very high,” the head of Russia’s space program, Yuri Borisov, told Mr. Putin in a televised meeting in June, describing Russia’s plan to expand space cooperation with African countries. The initiative is part of the Kremlin’s overall efforts to deepen economic and political ties with non-Western countries amid European and American sanctions.

The race to the South Pole with India has enormous potential financial benefits. Scientists are nearly certain that hidden in the shadows of lunar craters at the South Pole is water ice — enough water to sustain a lunar colony and supply it not only with potable water but also with oxygen. And combining the oxygen and hydrogen gases would make rocket fuel.

But the Russian space program — like most of the rest of its crumbling industrial base — has proven itself incapable of “doing great things” for a long time. It’s been 35 years since Russia’s last notable success when Vega 1 and Vega 2 flew by Venus and released two landers that managed to survive on the hellish surface for about an hour.

Otherwise, it’s been failure after failure. And the reasons are almost always related to corruption, incompetence, and stupidity.