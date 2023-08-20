Big GOP Donors Pleading With Kemp and Youngkin to Enter the Race

We’re at a point in the Republican race for the presidential nomination that the “Never Trumpers” among the donor class are getting desperate and are looking for someone else to throw their money at.

To date, Ron DeSantis has proven to be a massive disappointment. Partially self-inflicted, his wounds may be too deep for any realistic shot at a comeback to materialize.

But with five months to go before the start of the primary season, it doesn’t leave much time for a candidate to create a campaign organization from scratch and compete in early primary states

The key is that there is still financing available for the right candidate. Who might the “right candidate” be? Establishment Republicans have been begging Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) to get in the race. And there are some conservatives who have been reaching out to Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) to make a run.

Both men had previously declined the invitation to run. But indications now are that Youngkin may be willing to jump into the race under certain circumstances. And Kemp, who is eyeing a Senate race in Georgia, may also be convinced to take a shot at the brass ring.

Axios:

Youngkin, if he announces, wants to wait until after what he hopes will be big GOP wins in November’s legislative races in Virginia. The former private-equity executive, elected governor in 2021, initially ruled out a run for the White House. But Axios reported in May that he was reconsidering. Billionaire Ronald Lauder is among the GOP donors who are considering backing Youngkin if the governor gets into the race, a source who has spoken with Lauder told Axios. A spokesperson for Lauder declined to comment. Another billionaire, Thomas Peterffy, was in DeSantis’ camp in the spring but since has given $2 million to Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC, NBC News reported. Other major Republican donors quietly have expressed interest in Youngkin, disdain for the quadruply indicted Trump and/or lukewarm feelings toward the current GOP alternatives.

It seems a daunting task to create an organization that could defeat Donald Trump. In fact, many donors who turn up their nose at Trump know they have no alternative.

Washington Examiner:

Youngkin has attracted the support of billionaires such as Thomas Peterffy, who backed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) but later gave at least $1 million to Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC, according to finance filings. Such support could spell trouble for DeSantis, who was once seen as Trump’s top challenger but has since experienced a bumpy start to his own campaign. However, some donors have maintained skepticism in a run for either governor, noting it’s too late for another candidate to jump into the race and have enough momentum to overtake Trump in the polls. For example, if Youngkin chooses to wait until after the November election to join the race, he’d be excluded from the Nevada primaries because the filing deadline is Oct. 16.

Trump is bullet-proof, gaffe-proof, and probably prison-proof, although that’s a bet that I wouldn’t take. The fact is, a majority of Republican primary voters don’t want anyone else, even if the elites can’t stomach him.

Until that singular fact penetrates the skulls of Never Trumpers, there are going to continue to be stories about that certain candidate who can defeat Trump — fer sure.