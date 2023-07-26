Federal Judge Overturns Conviction of Army Deserter Bowe Bergdahl

A federal judge has overturned the 2017 desertion conviction of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, claiming he did not receive a fair trial. The military judge in the case did not disclose that he had applied with the Justice Department to be an immigration judge after he retired.

Bergdahl received a dishonorable discharge, reduction in rank, and forfeiture of $10,000 in pay in 2017 after becoming the sole U.S. service member to be captured in Afghanistan shortly after he left his post in June 2009. President Barack Obama exchanged Bergdahl for five noted Taliban terrorists, calling the deserter a “hero” in a Rose Garden ceremony.

U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton rejected Bergdahl’s claim that Donald Trump, who was president at the time of his trial, unlawfully influenced the trial by calling the deserter a “dirty rotten traitor.” Sen. John McCain also commented on the Bergdahl case, referring to him as “clearly a deserter.”

Walton had some choice words about Trump that brought into question his judgment in the case.

Washington Post:

The ruling is not the first time Walton, a 2001 George W. Bush appointee to the federal bench, has criticized Trump. After a trial involving a Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot defendant last year, Walton described Trump as a “charlatan” who “doesn’t, in my view, really care about democracy but only about power. And as a result of that, it’s tearing this country apart.”

“This is a good day for the rule of law, and it’s a good day for the federal courts, because it shows that while they are respectful of the military justice system, they are going to provide independent judicial review,” Bergdahl defense attorney Eugene Fidell said. He added, “The winner here is public confidence in the administration of justice.”

On the contrary, I believe the idea of justice took a major hit with this decision. Many of the missions that were carried out to find and rescue Bergdahl resulted in an unknown number of casualties.