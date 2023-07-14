Biden's Nominee for Labor Secretary in Deep Trouble

The Biden administration is desperately trying to corral enough votes in the Seate to approve Julie Su as the next Secretary of Labor. The previous labor secretary, Marty Walsh, left early this year to run the National Hockey League’s Player Association.

Su was confirmed as deputy labor secretary in 2021, but her move to the top spot in the Labor Department has been stymied by revelations about California’s massive fraud and waste in the state’s unemployment insurance program. At least $30 billion was handed out to fraudsters, including hundreds of inmates in California prisons.

For Biden, it would be another box checked. Su would be his first Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) pick to head a major department.

California prison inmates stole a billion dollars in unemployment claims while supposedly being watched by prison guards. So Biden now wants to make the architect of that system a member of his cabinet.

Several Democrats have expressed reservations. Montana Senator Jon Tester hasn’t committed to supporting Su, and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin indicated he’s a firm “no.” Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has also failed to indicate whether she will back Biden’s choice.

“We hope,” a White House official said, “Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema reconsider their position.”

