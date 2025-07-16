Why Mexicans Are Protesting Mass Immigration

Many Mexicans have similar complaints about American immigrants as Americans do about Mexican immigrants.

Earlier this month, a major city saw a xenophobic protest against immigrants. Those gathered hurled ethnic slurs at the foreigners. Someone spray-painted "not your home" on a wall. One sign read, "Respect my culture." Complaints included the influx driving up housing prices and foreigners not speaking the native language. At some point, the demonstration turned violent, with some participants vandalizing local businesses.

Advertisement

If that protest had happened in Dallas or Jacksonville, the left would be outraged. They'd blame President Donald Trump. They'd attack Republicans for being racist. They'd smear conservatives as violent, Christian nationalists.

That's harder to do in this case. This protest was in Mexico City, and the protesters were Mexicans. They're upset about the many Americans and other foreigners who've settled in their city, especially with the advent of remote work. Mexican officials actively encouraged this immigration.

In 2022, Claudia Sheinbaum, then-mayor of Mexico City, worked with Airbnb to tout Mexico City as the "capital of creative tourism." Sheinbaum, currently the president of Mexico, claimed the arrangement wouldn't increase costs for Mexico City residents. Locals are now complaining about gentrification and the increasing number of apartments that are being converted into Airbnb rentals.

Foreign money has shifted both the local economy and culture. Some corner grocery stores have become high-end restaurants. Many foreigners expect the Mexican waiters to speak to them in English. One study found housing prices in Mexico City quadrupled between 2000 to 2022, even while per capita income fell after adjusting for inflation. Little wonder many residents feel priced out of their own city.

Advertisement

Catering to expats and promoting tourism is a great way to boost GDP. The average salary in Mexico City is under $375 a month. But those economic benefits aren't evenly distributed. For those who own property or have capital to invest, this influx of wealth is a boon. Their property values are up, and they can charge higher rents. Low-income residents, however, face high prices that may force them to move out of their neighborhoods.

People aren't merely units of economic activity who exist to produce higher aggregate numbers on a spreadsheet. They're human beings who find meaning in their family, local community and country. And an invasion of foreigners—even if it's encouraged by political leaders—can be extremely disruptive to a culture.

It's not just about money. Countries—even regions within a large country—tend to have different beliefs and traditions. When foreigners flood another country, there is often a conflict of values. Language differences amplify these tensions. Immigration is like salt: A bit of it enhances a meal, but too much of it ruins it.

Instead of protecting their citizens, many Western political leaders have bought into critical race theory and now prioritize helping foreigners. Look at Europe. For years, Muslims from Pakistan systemically groomed and raped thousands of British girls. Officials covered it up. Men from Iraq and Somalia commit a disproportionate number of sexual assaults in Finland. Officials there told new Muslim immigrants that they can't buy a wife. Syrian migrants are groping German teenagers at swimming pools. Germany is jailing people for writing mean things on social media.

Advertisement

The problem isn't intolerant citizens. It's political leaders who've prioritized the wants of foreigners over the needs of their fellow citizens.

There's a simple way to fix this. The president of Mexico should pursue policies that put Mexicans first. Elected officials in the United States should follow the example of President Donald Trump and do the same for Americans. This isn't bigotry. It's common sense—for both countries.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.