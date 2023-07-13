Kamala Harris Tries to Explain AI, and Much Hilarity Ensues

Vice President Kamala Harris tried to explain artificial intelligence to a group of labor leaders and civil rights activists on Wednesday. What followed was more cause for alarm that this person is just a heartbeat away from the presidency.

“I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing,” Harris said.

OMIGOD.

“First of all, it’s two letters. It means artificial intelligence, but ultimately what it is, is it’s about machine learning.”

Double facepalm.

“And so, the machine is taught — and part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine — and we can predict then, if we think about what information is going in, what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process.”

ARRRGGGHH!

“So to reduce it down to its most simple point, this is part of the issue that we have here is thinking about what is going into a decision, and then whether that decision is actually legitimate and reflective of the needs and the life experiences of all the people,” Kamala concluded.

My head hurts.

Kamala Harris talks to Americans like we are all in kindergarten. Here she explains AI: pic.twitter.com/YHFgT5K3E4 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 12, 2023

Fox News:

“STUNNING INSIGHTS from Kamala Harris,” conservative commentator Steve Guest tweeted. “A heartbeat away,” Fox News contributor Miranda Devine wrote. Daily Caller editor Vince Coglianese joked, “There needs to be a whole website of Kamala Harris explaining things. Wikamalapedia.” RNC Rapid Response director Jake Schneider responded, “it’s gotta be a bit at this point… right?”

Kamala Harris sounds like she had a report due on AI, but absolutely didn't read the book. It's absolutely impossible to believe that this person made it through law school, was able to pass the bar and was the AG of a state. pic.twitter.com/wY7dElYKbe — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 12, 2023

For Harris, the hits just keep on comin’.

During a roundtable on transportation accessibility on Tuesday, Harris said, “This issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go! It’s that basic.” A week earlier, Harris was scorched for a rambling comment on culture. “Culture is — it is a reflection of our moment and our time. Right? And present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment. That is a reflection of joy. Because, you know…it comes in the morning,” Harris said.

An even funnier joke is that Kamala Harris — who thinks that AI is a “fancy thing” — has been named by Joe Biden to direct U.S. policy on AI.

God help us.

I don’t think Kamala Harris is capable of directing U.S. policy on AI. My guess is she has some difficulty even spelling it. Joking aside, this is a serious issue with risks both to over-regulating & to ignoring new risks of AI. Outright bans aren’t the answer. The right… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 8, 2023

With apologies to Bogey: “Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into ours.”