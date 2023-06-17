Girl Sues Hospital and Doctors for Removing Her Breasts When She Was 13

An 18-year-old woman is suing a hospital and doctors in California for performing a double mastectomy when she was just 13.

Layla Jane says the defendants carried out “ideological and profit-driven medical abuse” when they gave the child puberty blockers and hormones and later, performed the surgery.

Now 18, Jane says she was influenced by people online when she was 11 and then told her parents she was a boy. The parents went to several doctors asking for guidance.

Three doctors told them she was too young for cross-sex hormones but she was eventually referred to several other doctors who recommended that puberty blockers be administered. And that’s where the transgender flim-flam that leads young girls to be permanently disfigured by quacks and charlatans began.

The hormones and puberty blockers were given based on a single, 75-minute session with Susanne Watson, a psychologist, according to the suit. Dr. Winnie Tong, a plastic surgeon, concluded after a 30-minute session that Jane could have her breasts removed. “Defendants did not question, elicit, or attempt to understand the psychological events that led Kayla to the mistaken belief that she was transgender, nor did they evaluate, appreciate, or treat her multi-faceted presentation of co-morbid symptoms,” the suit reads. “Instead, Defendants assumed that Kayla, a twelve-year-old emotionally troubled girl, knew best what she needed to improve her mental health and figuratively handed her the prescription pad. There is no other area of medicine where doctors will surgically remove a perfectly healthy body part and intentionally induce a diseased state of the pituitary gland misfunction based simply on the young adolescent patient’s wishes.”

How many young men and women are permanently disfigured — even made sterile — by processes and procedures that allow life-altering drugs and surgery to be performed on children? And where the attending medical staff based these decisions on an interview that lasted barely an hour?

This case does not belong in civil court. This is a criminal matter — it’s criminal negligence for being so ignorant or so greedy that the treatment given to Ms. Jane added to the co-morbidities she was already afflicted with.

“I don’t think I should have been allowed to change my sex before I could legally consent to have sex,” Layla said on Fox News. “I don’t think I’m better off for the experience, and I think transition just completely added fuel to the fire that was my pre-existing conditions.”

Layla was a severely troubled 11-year-old when she self-diagnosed herself as suffering from gender dysphoria. Her mother took her to doctors who recommended testosterone and a mastectomy after just two face-to-face consultations lasting 30 and 75 minutes. The lawsuit alleges that the doctors presented Layla’s parents with the false dilemma: “would they rather have a live son, or a dead daughter?” “These are decisions I will have to live with for the rest of my life,” Layla said in a statement. “I’m ready to join the growing group of detransitioners so that no other child has to go through the torment I went through at the hands of doctors I should have been able to trust.”

The “lack of therapy and outlining of possible side effects from the surgery means the doctors didn’t provide Jane with informed consent,” says the Epoch Times.

“Nobody—none of my doctors—tried anything to make me comfortable in my body, or meaningfully pushed back or asked questions; they only affirmed,” Jane said.

Don’t expect any action to stop this butchery. The pressure not to “detransition” by both peers and the medical community is enormous. Naturally, the “gender transition” industry has a financial stake in not seeing their flim-flammery exposed. There are nearly a hundred “gender transition” clinics across the country that would be open to billions of dollars in lawsuits from angry parents and disfigured patients if the medical community ever altered its guidance on treating transgender minors, as several European nations have already done.