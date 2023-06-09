New York at War With Itself Over Where to Put All of Biden's Invited Illegal Aliens

Nine New York Republican congressmen wrote a letter to New York City Mayor Eric Adams complaining about the mayor’s plan to house incoming illegal aliens at JKF International Airport. “The 9/11 Commission carefully laid out recommendations to prevent and combat acts of terrorism, some of which addressed major vulnerabilities in general and cargo aviation security, such as inadequate screening and the need for layered security systems,” the letter reads.

They added that the “housing of unvetted migrants on the campus of one of the world’s busiest airports willfully ignores public safety.”

It’s just the latest salvo in a war between the Big Apple and the outlying counties in New York, which are playing a game of hot potato with thousands of illegal aliens that Joe Biden invited into the United States.

The crisis for New York City is very real. It’s been made much worse by the refusal of the state government in Albany to help Mayor Adams feed and care for the new arrivals and the federal government to give greater assistance to the city as it grapples with how to care for 72,000 homeless, penniless, largely uneducated people.

Adams wanted to bus thousands of illegal aliens to other counties. But those outlying counties didn’t want the tens of thousands of illegals any more than New York City did. Now a federal judge has ordered one of those counties — Rockland County and its executive Ed Day — to accept the illegals. Day had declared a state of emergency and “threatened to grab Mr. Adams ‘by the throat’ if he sends migrants to Rockland County.”

New York Sun:

The city challenged Mr. Day’s order in court, alongside a similar order in Orange County, and on Wednesday, Judge Nelson Roman of the Southern District of New York temporarily stopped these counties from enforcing their respective orders. “While it does not bar all travel or residency in the County for migrants or asylum seekers, it is clear that the Rockland County [executive order] does impede travel to the county for the migrants and asylum seekers,” Judge Roman wrote in his order. Mr. Adams celebrated the order from Judge Roman and said that he hoped the lawsuit would temporarily allow the city to continue bussing migrants north. “Some elected officials have attempted to build metaphorical walls around their localities with unlawful executive orders,” Mr. Adams said in a press release.

Day is a Republican but other Democratic county executives also pushed back against Adams’s plan to bus the illegals north of the city. It’s getting very messy politically, as there’s a civil war in New York involving: Governor Hochul and her refusal to help New York City with their illegals problem; Mayor Adams and the growing crisis in his city; the suburban counties who don’t want the illegals settling in their area; and Biden, who is trying to ignore the problem, hoping it goes away.

This is a clear case of reality smacking ideology and political posturing upside the head. And the open borders/sanctuary city crowd is exposed as the pretenders they truly are.