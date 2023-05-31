Debt Limit Deal Will Pass the House but Will McCarthy's Speakership Survive?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spent the last 48 hours putting out the fires of rebellion on the far right over the debt limit agreement with the White House and as of Wednesday morning, it appears he has been successful. Nose counters on the Hill are saying that, as of Tuesday evening, no more than 30-35 Republicans will refuse to vote for the debt ceiling bill as it moves to the House floor sometime later today.

That’s more than enough votes for passage if you include the 100 or so Democrats who are expected to vote for the bill. And while McCarthy’s “victory” may be hailed in some quarters, the stark reality is that there are several Republicans who may move to kick him to the curb with a “motion to vacate” the speaker’s chair. At the very least, that could lead to another round of acrimonious infighting by the GOP.

There is a large sense of betrayal among the House Freedom Caucus members who negotiated an agreement with McCarthy to vote for him for House speaker as long as he didn’t raise the debt ceiling without substantial cuts to the budget. McCarthy signed off on a deal that cuts about $80 billion over the next ten years from the IRS and “repurposes” another $30 billion clawed back from COVID relief funds.

More importantly, non-defense discretionary spending is virtually frozen for the next two years. This will require Congress to slash tens of billions of dollars in future spending — an unprecedented action by the House.

So it’s debatable whether McCarthy lived up to his promises. This has provoked a group of Freedom Caucus members led by Rep. Chip Roy to threaten to force a vote to oust the speaker unless drastic changes in the deal are made.

“If we can’t kill it, we’re going to have to regroup and figure out the whole leadership arrangement again,” Mr. Roy said Tuesday on Glenn Beck’s radio show.

New York Times: