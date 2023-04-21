Egyptians Are Objecting to Netflix Film that Portrays Cleopatra as Black

Streaming giant Netflix has come under fire from Egyptians and other experts for portraying Egyptian Queen Cleopatra VII as black. An Egyptian lawyer has filed a complaint that accuses African Queens: Queen Cleopatra of violating media laws and aims to “erase the Egyptian identity.” He’s demanding that Netflix not stream the show in Egypt.

African Queens is a docu-series on female monarchs from the African continent that features African queens that “were likely not part of their Western academic curriculum,” according to Netflix. Jada Pinkett Smith is the executive producer of the series and the narrator, and the multi-faceted actress has fashioned a fascinating look at some African history most of us are unaware of.

But is it accurate? Cleopatra’s origins are shrouded by time but not hidden entirely from view.

Cleopatra was born in Alexandria in 69 BC — the last queen of a dynasty founded by Alexander the Great’s Macedonian general Ptolemy. The speculation is that even though Alexander died 350 years before Cleopatra was born, she and the Egyptian court spoke Greek.

Obviously, Greeks aren’t black. But there was a time in Egypt’s past when black kings from Nubia ruled Egypt and it’s not impossible that Cleopatra would have had some black ancestry.

The controversy is no stranger to Egyptian scholars and experts on antiquities.

BBC: