BOMBSHELL! IRS Supervisor Alleges Preferential Treatment' and Political Interference in Hunter Biden Probe

The Hunter Biden investigation by the IRS just took a curious turn. An IRS supervisor is seeking whistleblower protection for information he has that would show that the Hunter Biden investigation by the IRS has been mishandled — perhaps in a criminal fashion.

The career IRS criminal supervisory special agent has information that would contradict sworn testimony by a “senior political appointee.” He also has information about a “failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case,” according to Mark Lytle, a lawyer for the IRS agent in a letter sent to Congress. It was addressed to both Republican and Democratic leaders on the Senate and House Judiciary Committees, the Senate Finance Committee, and the House Ways and Means Committee.

The supervisor has details that show “preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected,” according to the letter.

The investigation by the Justice Department is being carried out by a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney, David Weiss. During a March oversight hearing, Attorney General Merrick Garland claimed, “I have not heard anything from that office to suggest that they are not able to do everything the U.S. attorney wants to do.”

If that’s the case, why is the supervisory special agent on the case looking for whistleblower protection?

“Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a nonpartisan manner to the leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle,” said the letter, signed by Mr. Lytle.

Republicans — to coin a phrase — pounced on that information.

“It’s deeply concerning that the Biden Administration may be obstructing justice by blocking efforts to charge Hunter Biden for tax violations,” House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) told Fox News on Wednesday.

Comer added, that “deceptive, shady business schemes” have allowed the Bidens to make “millions from foreign adversaries like China.”

Fox News:

“The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has been following the Bidens’ tangled web of complex corporate and financial records. It’s clear from our investigation that Hunter and other members of the Biden family engaged in deceptive, shady business schemes to avoid scrutiny as they made millions from foreign adversaries like China,” he said. “We’ve been wondering all along where the heck the DOJ and the IRS have been. Now it appears the Biden Administration may have been working overtime to prevent the Bidens from facing any consequences.” Comer added: “The House Oversight Committee will work to hold accountable anyone in the Biden Administration who may be covering up this criminal activity. The Oversight Committee will also continue to pursue our investigation into the Biden family’s business schemes to determine if President Biden and our national security are compromised. Americans demand answers, transparency, and accountability.”

None of these generalized revelations are surprising. The question I’d like answered most is which “senior political appointee” lied? My money is on Merrick Garland, who said under oath there was no interference in the case.

Or perhaps it was Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who has refused to turn over the “suspicious activity reports” (SARs) involving questionable foreign financial transactions found in Hunter Biden’s possession.

“There’s no national security reason to keep them private,” Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said during an episode of his podcast. “There’s no reason whatsoever other than if you want to be part of a political cover-up.”

“What did the president know and when did he know it” was the question Democrats wanted to be answered about the Watergate break-in and cover-up. It would be just and proper to ask the same question of every administration official involved in this cover-up up to and including the president of the United States.