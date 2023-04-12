Missouri House Republicans Vote to Defund All Public Libraries in the State

Missouri House Republicans are upset that the ACLU has filed suit on behalf of the Missouri Association of School Librarians and the Missouri Library Association. The plaintiffs are looking to declare a bill that led to the banning of 300 books in school libraries unconstitutional. Accordingly, Republicans defunded the entire public library system in the state.

Most of the 300 books yanked from the school library shelves had LGBTQ or racial justice themes. But the Republicans didn’t like the idea of being sued and decided to deny any public funds for public libraries and librarians.

Rep. Cody Smith argued that the state should not “subsidize” the lawsuit with public funds. But the Missouri Library Association issued a statement that they are not “providing any funding for this lawsuit, as the ACLU is aiding them pro bono.”

“Library funding is guaranteed in the MO constitution,” the group wrote on Twitter. “This tactic, meant to bully MLA into submission, instead directly harms public libraries who rely on those funds, especially the smaller, more rural libraries.”

The law that the ACLU is suing to be declared unconstitutional was intended to protect the victims of sexual assault. An amendment was added that bans teachers from “providing sexually explicit material to students.”

