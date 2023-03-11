Biden-Harris Want You to Know About the Great Job They're Doing Lowering Your Energy Bills

“I took the most aggressive action ever — in all of history in any country — to take on the climate crisis by lowering your home energy bills,” crowed Joe Biden during a speech touting his insane budget proposal. He might as well have claimed that he took “the most aggressive action ever — in the history of the universe” for all the truth there was in that statement.



BIDEN: "I took the most aggressive action ever — in all of history in any country — to take on the climate crisis by lowering your home energy bills." pic.twitter.com/wkev9rkNaH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 9, 2023

The Republican National Committee was bewildered.

“Huh?” wondered the RNC. “Electricity is up 11.9%, fuel oil is up 27.7%, and natural gas is up 26.7% over last year.”

Biden says he is "lowering your home energy bills." Huh? Electricity is up 11.9%, fuel oil is up 27.7%, and natural gas is up 26.7% over last year. pic.twitter.com/5xoSUyligh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2023

Not to be outdone, Vice President Kamala Harris had her own fantasy to share. On Feb. 24 during a speech at Bowie State in Maryland, Harris created a shopping list for Americans to buy stuff with all that money they were saving because of lower energy costs. “For working families, we have reduced heating and electricity bills so folks have more money in their pockets to buy things like schools supplies, replace the dishwasher, or take a family vacation,” she said.

Can you take a family vacation on the difference between what gasoline cost in July and what it cost in February? Maybe you could ask your neighbor to put you and the kids up for a few nights. And what kind of dishwasher would you be able to buy?

Our incurious and slavishly devoted media can’t rouse themselves to comment on the utter stupidity of both Biden’s and Harris’s flagrant lies.

FoxBusiness:

“Gas prices are up $1.03 a gallon from when Joe Biden took office. Biden’s administration continues to undermine American energy,” RNC rapid response director Tommy Pigott tweeted at the time. “Families have lost $2,250 paying higher energy costs since he took office.” In December, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called a special legislative session to tax California’s oil refiners while blaming them for the state’s high energy prices.

Both Harris and Newsom know damn well that people haven’t saved a dime in energy costs since Biden took office. And Newsom knows that refineries aren’t responsible for California’s sky-high energy costs. But even when there’s pushback on these ludicrous statements, the administration just trots out another flunkie to continue the lies.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Biden's work to "provide cost relief in areas like energy" has "made a meaningful difference for American families." What is she talking about? Electricity is up 11.9%, fuel oil is up 27.7%, and natural gas is up 26.7% over last year. pic.twitter.com/zq4bBOhrYR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 10, 2023

If only excessive, serial repetition made it so. “Cost relief” is not slightly coming off highs your policies created. You shouldn’t be crowing about it as if you’d accomplished something” explained Hot Air’s Beege Welborn.

That’s straight out of the Joseph Goebbels playbook: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”