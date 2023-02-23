Missouri AG Gives Ultimatum to Soros-Backed St. Louis County Circuit Attorney: Quit or Get Canned

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey finally reached his limit in putting up with St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and her radical-left prosecutorial practices. Bailey informed Gardner that she would be fired if she didn’t quit by noon CST on Feb. 23.
We are giving Kim Gardner until noon tomorrow to resign. If she refuses, she will face immediate removal proceedings in the form of a writ of quo warranto brought by our office.
— Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) February 23, 2023
Gardner has conducted her office the same way that other Soros-backed prosecutors have. She’s given low bail and light sentences to almost all offenders and allowed dangerous people to walk.
One of those people, Daniel Riley, was behind the wheel of a car that struck and seriously injured Janae Edmondson, 16, who was in town for a volleyball tournament last weekend with her parents. Riley failed to yield and blew threw an intersection, striking cars and people.
Warning: Graphic Content
Earlier in the evening, before 9 PM, this vehicle sped through 11th ST at St. Charles ST, flipping the vehicle and hitting multiple other vehicles. Occupants or pedestrians appeared to lay in the street and at least one appeared pinned under a vehicle. @JasonHallSTL… https://t.co/afabv2gWFs pic.twitter.com/5MJXCEpaXH
— Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis (@Citizens4STL) February 19, 2023
Riley was awaiting trial on a robbery charge from 2020. He was placed under house arrest and given a GPS ankle monitor to wear. But over the next two years, Riley violated his GPS monitoring conditions 90 times.
On Feb. 13, he was cited for violating his bond because the device’s battery had died. Also that day, police identified him from surveillance cameras at the QuikTrip on Hampton Avenue as the driver of a black BMW that was involved in a shooting there Feb. 2.
Police believe that black BMW frequented the Hampton Avenue location along with the QuikTrip along Vandeventer Avenue, where its driver was seen looking into vehicles “possibly attempting to steal them,” according to documents obtained by the I-Team.
Police Chief Robert Tracy told multiple officers during a meeting Wednesday detectives believe Riley is connected to several crimes in recent weeks, according to multiple police sources who attended the meeting.
Riley was accused of holding a man up at gunpoint. But he made bail easily in 2020 and was still awaiting trial when Gardner’s idiocy cost a promising young woman a chance to go to college on a volleyball scholarship.
Gardner has been involved in nothing but controversy since taking office in 2017. And because of that, even prominent Democrats are agreeing with GOP Attorney General Bailey and calling for her to step down.
“As AG, I want to protect the people of St. Louis, and that includes protecting victims of crime and finding justice for them,” Bailey said.
Most prominent Democrats realize that Gardner is past her due date and know that she needs to go.
Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, a Republican, said Gardner should resign, calling her “incompetent and grossly unfit to hold her office.”
Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher urged her to step down.
Democratic St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said Gardner had “lost the trust of the people,” but did not say she should resign.
Riley is being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center on five charges, including unlicensed operation of a vehicle and felony assault.