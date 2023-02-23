Missouri AG Gives Ultimatum to Soros-Backed St. Louis County Circuit Attorney: Quit or Get Canned

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey finally reached his limit in putting up with St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and her radical-left prosecutorial practices. Bailey informed Gardner that she would be fired if she didn’t quit by noon CST on Feb. 23.

We are giving Kim Gardner until noon tomorrow to resign. If she refuses, she will face immediate removal proceedings in the form of a writ of quo warranto brought by our office. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) February 23, 2023

Gardner has conducted her office the same way that other Soros-backed prosecutors have. She’s given low bail and light sentences to almost all offenders and allowed dangerous people to walk.

One of those people, Daniel Riley, was behind the wheel of a car that struck and seriously injured Janae Edmondson, 16, who was in town for a volleyball tournament last weekend with her parents. Riley failed to yield and blew threw an intersection, striking cars and people.

Warning: Graphic Content

Earlier in the evening, before 9 PM, this vehicle sped through 11th ST at St. Charles ST, flipping the vehicle and hitting multiple other vehicles. Occupants or pedestrians appeared to lay in the street and at least one appeared pinned under a vehicle. @JasonHallSTL… https://t.co/afabv2gWFs pic.twitter.com/5MJXCEpaXH — Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis (@Citizens4STL) February 19, 2023

Riley was awaiting trial on a robbery charge from 2020. He was placed under house arrest and given a GPS ankle monitor to wear. But over the next two years, Riley violated his GPS monitoring conditions 90 times.

KSDK: