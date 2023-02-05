Supreme Leader Khamenei Agrees to Pardon Tens of Thousands of Prisoners as the Revolt Continues

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned “tens of thousands” of prisoners, including some protesters arrested in recent demonstrations. But Khamenei set several conditions for the pardons that show them to be little more than a PR stunt.

Authorities may feel a lot safer these days after four very public, very brutal executions of protesters forced the revolt underground. They will no doubt wait for another opportunity to press their cause.

Meanwhile, this was the scene in Zahedan, the birthplace of Mahsa Amini, the Kurdish woman whose death at the hands of the morality police set off the revolt against the regime.

They’re not giving up.

You see these massive crowds from #Zahedan? The #IranRevolution continues.#Zahedan is the city that made the biggest sacrifice for this revolution.

The highest number of death toll. Despite the danger of dying, brave people chant against Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/QtEMPc7480 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 3, 2023

Neither are protesters in Sanandaj.

The flame of #IranRevolution is alive and kicking in #Sanandaj. Brave Kurdish people of this town have been at the forefront of #WomanLifeFreedom movement. Today they came out again to chant in support of two arrested teachers.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/OOe7oNM3BM — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 3, 2023

Not many of the protesters arrested in the recent demonstrations are likely to be released given the numerous exceptions to the pardon order. And not surprisingly, none of the dozens of protesters who have been sentenced to death will be spared.

Reuters:

However, the pardon approved by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came with conditions, according to details announced in state media reports, which said the measure would not apply to any of the numerous dual nationals held in Iran. State news agency IRNA said those accused of “corruption on earth” – a capital charge brought against some protesters, four of whom have been executed – would also not be pardoned. Neither would it apply to those charged with “spying for foreign agencies” or those “affiliated with groups hostile to the Islamic Republic”, state media reported.

Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, the head of the Judiciary, sent a letter to Khamenei asking that some young people be pardoned.

“During recent events, a number of people, especially young people, committed wrong actions and crimes as a result of the indoctrination and propaganda of the enemy.”

“Since the foreign enemies and anti-revolutionary currents’ plans have been foiled, many of these youth now regret their actions,” Ejei wrote.

Khamenei approved the limited pardons in honor of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

“Naturally, those who do not express regret for their activities and give a written commitment for not repeating those activities, will not be pardoned,” deputy judiciary chief Sadeq Rahimi said, as state media reported.

The Iran Human Rights group says that at least 100 detained protesters are facing a possible death sentence.