What Would Happen if They Held a Voter Suppression Election and No Voters Got Suppressed?

Last January, Joe Biden set the Democratic base ablaze with the incendiary charge that Republicans were suppressing the votes of minorities.

“Jim Crow 2.0 is about two insidious things: voter suppression and election subversion,” Biden told a crowd at Atlanta University. “It’s no longer about who gets to vote; it’s about making it harder to vote. It’s about who gets to count the vote and whether your vote counts at all.”

“It’s not hyperbole; this is a fact.”

At the time, it was a supposition, not a fact, to claim that the Republican election reforms would suppress the black vote. And as it turns out, it certainly was hyperbole. It was a supposition that was so pervasive that it forced Major League Baseball to cancel its all-star game set for Atlanta later that summer. And numerous corporations punished the state for its supposed efforts to suppress the vote.

So where does Georgia go for an apology?

UGA poll: 0% of black respondents said their voting experience in Georgia was poor in the 2022 midterm election. Around 73% of black voters said it was excellent, equal to white voters. https://t.co/tQYs54wGgN pic.twitter.com/z67fwEJr0d — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 23, 2023

National Review:

That’s right: 0 percent of black voters in Georgia said they had a poor experience voting. Zero. On the positive side, 72.6 percent of black voters said their voting experience was excellent, almost identical to the 72.7 percent of white voters who said so. Only 0.8 percent of black Georgia voters rated the job performance of election officials in their county as poor. That compares to 1.4 percent of white voters. When asked if they faced a problem voting, any problem at all, 99.5 percent of black voters said they had not. That’s slightly more than the 98.7 percent of white voters who said the same.

Stacey Abrams, twice defeated for governor by current governor Brian Kemp, became a millionaire pushing the “voter suppression” hysteria. In 2018 when she first ran for governor, her net worth was $109,000. In April 2022, her net worth was a cool $3 million — up 3,000% since 2018.

Abrams started a non-profit called “Fair Fight Action,” which was immediately a left-wing donation machine. The group has raised more than $100 million since 2018, and watchdog group Influence Watch says that “Critics have expressed suspicion that Abrams uses Fair Fight Action to promote her political ambitions using Fair Fight Action as a “dark money” organization.”

Related: Georgia Makes the Corporations That Denounced the State’s Voter Integrity Law Look Foolish



The fact is, Abrams uses the hysteria over “voter suppression” — a theme that’s been pushed by Democratic politicians from the president of the United States on down — to not only get rich but also advance her own political career.

Thankfully, she’s a horrible politician and was beaten for governor twice — the second time by eight points and 300,000 votes. But that hasn’t kept her from spouting nonsense about all this hidden voter suppression.

“In 2018, we had record turnout,” Abrams said in a press conference Monday. “We had record turnout that shattered records for Democrats among communities of color and in that same election … we know that 85,000 Georgians were denied their right to vote due to voter suppression tactics that shut down their precincts. We know that 50,000 voters had their right to vote held hostage by the exact match process which was proven to be voter suppression tactics. We know that thousands of people stood in lines for hours because of voter suppression tactics.”

None of that is true, or it’s grossly exaggerated.